New UCT course aims to equip educators with AI skills

The Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching (Cilt) within the Centre for Higher Education Development (Ched) at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched a new short course called Designing with AI.

This six-week online programme will run from 10 September 2024 until 20 October 2024. It aims to equip lecturers, teachers, corporate trainers, and learning designers with the skills to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their educational and training practices.

As AI continues to transform industries worldwide, UCT’s Designing with AI course aims to offer a prime opportunity for participants to stay at the forefront of this technological revolution.

Through this course, participants will explore the history and capabilities of generative AI, learn to apply AI tools across various teaching contexts and engage in thoughtful discussions on the ethical use of AI.

Course highlights

Duration: 10 September–20 October 2024

Mode: Fully online, with interactive webinars and coaching sessions

Cost: R5,000

One of the course instructors, Dr Cheng Wen Huang, said:

"This course is not just about understanding AI, but about practically integrating it into training and education. We focus on co-creation and real-world applications, ensuring that participants can immediately apply what they learn."

Who should enrol?