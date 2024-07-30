Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Stellenbosch UniversityNorth-West University (NWU)Gordon Institute of Business ScienceUCT Graduate School of BusinessAdopt-a-SchoolJNPRAFDAEnterprises University of PretoriaOxford University PressDigify AfricaRosebank CollegeFundiConnectHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaAfrican ResponseIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    New UCT course aims to equip educators with AI skills

    30 Jul 2024
    30 Jul 2024
    The Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching (Cilt) within the Centre for Higher Education Development (Ched) at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched a new short course called Designing with AI.
    Source:
    Source: Unplash

    This six-week online programme will run from 10 September 2024 until 20 October 2024. It aims to equip lecturers, teachers, corporate trainers, and learning designers with the skills to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their educational and training practices.

    As AI continues to transform industries worldwide, UCT’s Designing with AI course aims to offer a prime opportunity for participants to stay at the forefront of this technological revolution.

    Through this course, participants will explore the history and capabilities of generative AI, learn to apply AI tools across various teaching contexts and engage in thoughtful discussions on the ethical use of AI.

    Course highlights

    Duration: 10 September–20 October 2024

    Mode: Fully online, with interactive webinars and coaching sessions

    Cost: R5,000

    One of the course instructors, Dr Cheng Wen Huang, said:

    "This course is not just about understanding AI, but about practically integrating it into training and education. We focus on co-creation and real-world applications, ensuring that participants can immediately apply what they learn."

    Who should enrol?

    • Educators: Integrate AI into your teaching practices and curriculum design.
    • Postgraduate students: Enhance your qualifications in education and technology.
    • Corporate trainers: Innovate your training programmes and boost employee performance.
    • Instructional designers and technologists: Specialise in AI-driven learning environments.
    • NGO professionals: Utilise AI for organisational learning and development.

    Read more: UCT, University of Cape Town, AI
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Supplied. Prof Lucy Gilson, the head of UCT’s Health Policy and Systems Division, was co-awarded the prestigious Virchow Prize in Germany.
    UCT academic scoops prestigious global health award
    8 hours
    Image supplied. WPP's next phase in its partnership with NVIDIA is to create generative 3D landscapes and worlds
    WPP pushes creativity boundaries through AI, creates generative 3D worlds
    12 hours
    isiXhosa.click: Student-led project makes isiXhosa vocabulary easily accessible
    North-West University (NWU)isiXhosa.click: Student-led project makes isiXhosa vocabulary easily accessible
    1 day
    Honor South Africa is bullish on its chances in a saturated smartphone market
    Honor 200 series comes to Mzansi with premium ambitions
    1 day
    Image supplied. India is expected to be the first to release the world's first feature-length AI-generated film Maharaja in Denims, produced by Intelliflicks Studios
    World's first feature-length AI-generated film highlights AI challenges for industry
    26 Jul 2024
    Source: © PYMNTS Major sporting events such as the Uefa Euros and the Paris Olympics are are expected to drive economic growth in 2024
    Live events, like Paris Olympics, 1 of 5 trends shaping consumer spending
    25 Jul 2024
    Source:
    How rapid technological progress is transforming the IP property landscape
    24 Jul 2024
    Source: © 123rf PwC South Africa’s Voice of the Consumer Survey 2024: South African findings report found six key imperatives to shrink the consumer trust deficit
    6 key imperatives for consumer companies to shrink their consumer trust deficit
    18 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz