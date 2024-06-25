UCT council adopts Gaza resolutions

The Council of the University of Cape Town has adopted two resolutions of the institution’s Senate on the war in Gaza. The resolutions call for an immediate ceasefire and the rebuilding of academic institutions in Gaza.
The resolutions, passed by the Senate in April, were debated at a Council meeting on 22 June and passed by majority decision, UCT said in a statement.
In the first resolution Senate resolved to:
The second resolution bars UCT academics from relations with any research group or network affiliated to the Israeli Defence Force or the broader Israeli military establishment.
Last month, GroundUp reported on Palestine solidarity encampments at UCT and Wits. The University of the Western Cape also called for a ceasefire in a statement in April.
According to Al Jazeera, all universities in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed as a result of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. More than 90 university professors have been killed.
Published originally on GroundUp.
GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/