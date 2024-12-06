Taking a human-centred approach to AI in higher education

As artificial intelligence (AI) proliferates, disrupting and redefining the very near future of work, it must also transform education. After all, education is only fit for purpose if it effectively prepares young people for the world of work – and that is soon going to be one where AI and other emerging technologies will be major workplace factors.

Like the development of any new tools in human history, AI evokes a mix of excitement and awe, mistrust and fear that is unfolding as we try out various AI models and navigate the uncertainties of its potential impacts. In the South African education space, some of the reactions have leaned towards resistance such as branding all student AI use as ‘cheating’, trying to ban AI tools, and trying to return to oral or pen and paper assessments instead of embedding an evaluation of how AI was used in the assessment criteria.

Other higher education institutions are taking a different approach. Carl Badenhorst, Head of Learning Innovation at Sacap (South African College of Applied Psychology) says, “Our view is one that is cautiously optimistic, whilst being aware of the risks. From a teaching and learning perspective, we quickly spoke out about taking a fear-based approach, because we don’t believe that is going to be helpful. From the start, we have taken an educational approach and a strong ethics-based approach. We have focused on being transparent, supporting our students and educators so that we have an accepted, institution-wide perspective on ethical AI adoption and use.”

Executive dean, Dr Jaclyn Lotter says, “We are integrating AI into teaching and learning by building educators’ AI literacy and competencies, with a focus on ethical use in the classroom. We view AI as a valuable and necessary part of education and work today. Our goal is to prepare young people not only for the workplace, but for meaningful lives in an AI-driven world. To be a leader in AI in higher education means that the integration of AI in teaching and learning is strategic and purposeful, with a clear focus on human-centred innovation and ethical use.”

According to Badenhorst, digital tools such as AI demand a fresh focus on our humanity. He says, “What is critically important is for both Sacap educators and students to understand what AI tools can and can’t do. While AI models can process data, generate texts and make calculations much faster than we can, they can’t match essentially human qualities like critical thinking, creativity, curiosity and empathy. So, it makes sense that in preparing Sacap students for an AI-driven world that our learning environment amplifies developing their capacities for these uniquely human qualities.”

AI strategy, structure and stewardship

Leadership in AI is as much about governance and culture as it is about innovation. Forward-looking higher education institutions are putting in place the policy and structural frameworks to embed AI into the fabric of their operations and student experience.

Sacap’s chief information officer, Hylton Holt, says, “For Sacap to practically demonstrate leadership in AI, we believe our institution needs to establish policies that ensure continuous and seamless integration of AI, ethical governance, and workforce adaptability in making use of a wide range of new use cases. This includes the development of a structured AI deployment strategy, underpinned by change management and targeted upskilling to ensure that innovation uplifts, rather than displaces, existing roles. Clear ethical guidelines for responsible AI use -positioning us as a benchmark for sustainable, impactful innovation - are a critical part of this approach.”

Optimising operational excellence through innovation

Beyond the classroom, Sacap is advancing a formal programme of AI implementation designed to improve efficiency and performance across the organisation. Holt says, “One of the key promises of AI is to improve staff productivity and time utilisation by taking on rote tasks and freeing up people to focus on the activities that deliver operational excellence. To this end, our technology division is making a significant commitment to innovation by dedicating focused staff time to the strategic implementation of AI across key operational processes. By identifying and prioritising targeted use cases, institutions can enhance productivity and streamline backend operations in ways that free up staff capacity and improve service delivery. Importantly, our strategy also encompasses the student experience. AI-powered solutions will soon support more seamless, efficient and engaging interactions with Sacap’s student services.”

Leading with purpose

Dr Lotter concludes, “As a higher education institution delivering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes that are all rooted in applied psychology, Sacap is dedicated to developing skills that are arguably more critical than ever in an AI-driven world – the capacities to make and sustain fulfilling human relationships. What is essential is that humanity remains at the centre of AI, and that AI in education must always be in service to learning.”



