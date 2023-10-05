How to become a teacher in South Africa

Teaching is often described as a ‘calling’, and the cliched story is that this strikes you during your school years, setting you on an unwavering trajectory to doing one of the nation’s most important jobs. Yet, the reality is that many young people graduate from school without connecting to a 'calling', and they tend to choose more generalised study paths based on their known strengths and interests without a clear idea of their future career. This means that there are a significant number of teachers who actually decide to enter the profession only during or after their pursuit of their bachelor’s degrees.

Pathways to becoming a teacher are in the spotlight as South Africa grapples with generational changes affecting the profession as more teachers retire than those entering the profession each year. It’s a significant concern that in 2025, around 48% of teachers will be 50 years of age or older, which will escalate the natural reduction of the teacher workforce even more dramatically in the coming decade. This means that teaching is currently an in-demand career in South Africa, offering a range of opportunities and job stability in fast-changing and uncertain times.

Could teaching be the career for you?

Whether you have followed your interests in the sciences, languages or arts, there will come a time when you start thinking about what you can do with your bachelor’s qualification. If you have graduated in subjects aligned with school curricula, then teaching becomes a fluid and welcoming career pathway. In these cases, a one-year Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) becomes your gateway to taking charge in a classroom and shaping future generations.

In South Africa, the primary pathways to registering as a teacher with the South African Council for Educators (SACE) are:

Four-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programmes: Degrees that directly qualify graduates to register with SACE without needing additional certifications.



Bachelor's degree plus Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE): This route involves completing a bachelor's degree followed by a PGCE, which then qualifies individuals for SACE registration.

So, what does a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) do for you?

Just because you have a passion for a particular subject, doesn’t mean that you know innately how to teach it, especially in a formal school setting. PGCE programmes provide essential training in educational theory, pedagogy, and classroom management. They include substantial practical experience enabling student teachers to apply their theoretical knowledge in real-world settings under the safe guidance of mentors.

Charlene Wessels, an educational psychologist and educator at Sacap (the South African College of Applied Psychology) and a presenter of Sacap’s 'How to become a teacher' webinar explains: “Your development as a teacher involves gaining a specific skills-set unique to the profession, and programmes like Sacap’s PGCE are designed not just to build awareness of this but to provide opportunities to learn what makes a teacher effective and successful, both academically and practically.

"Teachers need high-level communication skills, especially when it comes to persuading and motivating others. They must know how to explain things in comprehensible terms for learners who have a range of different learning styles, personalities and possible learning barriers. It is essential for teachers to manage their classrooms inclusively. Teachers also need to know how to skilfully build and sustain trusting relationships so that they create environments conducive to learning.

"These are crucial interpersonal skills, and a good PGCE programme will focus on building students’ capacities for self-reflection, fostering the awareness of their impact on others. In this sense, Sacap’s PGCE is about much more than classroom management, teaching styles and pedagogy, it’s also an enriching journey in personal development.”

Sacap's PGCE programme is the Postgraduate Certificate in Education in Senior and Further Education and Training Teaching , which focuses on developing teaching skills in Life Orientation and English. Our vocational qualification takes things one step further and includes the learning support specialisation of Guidance Counselling and Specialised Learning Support. Sacap’s unique application of psychology as a lens enhances students’ understanding of psychosocial wellness, barriers to learning, inclusive education, human motivation, emotional intelligence, and cultural diversity which plays an important role in the effective management of South African classrooms.

Wessels concludes: “Our aim is to deliver graduates who are not just capable subject specialists but also confident teachers creating dynamic learning environments that nurture South African children. Through our PGCE programme, young people can transition their undergraduate qualification to a fulfilling, in-demand career. The country needs inspired and inspiring teachers who stand out as role models for lifelong learning and a growth mindset.

"This focus on personal growth as part of your professional development as a teacher helps to resonate with today’s young adults who are open to self-optimisation and keen to live their best lives. At Sacap, we hope that this helps to attract a new cohort of South African teachers who are well-prepared to enter the profession at a time when there’s significant shrinkage of the teacher workforce.”

