HR Management & Leadership
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SACAPIgnition GroupPnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Why psychology is crucial for next-gen business leaders

    Issued by SACAP
    27 Jan 2025
    27 Jan 2025
    As the workplace evolves rapidly in a volatile world, the skills-set for business leaders is changing and becoming more nuanced. Young people, who are both in the process of choosing tertiary studies and aspiring to one day take on corporate leadership roles, need to think about today’s education programmes that will open up more opportunities for their tomorrows.
    Why psychology is crucial for next-gen business leaders

    Modern corporate leaders can no longer only rely on business knowledge and technical skills to succeed. They must be deft at continuous learning, a role model for organisational resilience and capable of inspiring, connecting, and adapting with confidence. “Increasingly, those aspiring to rise up the corporate ladder are realising the benefits of business qualifications that include a major in Psychology,” says Dr Lauren Martin, deputy dean of teaching and learning at Sacap (South African College of Applied Psychology). “A foundation in psychology offers invaluable insights into human behaviour and equips business leaders with essential skills for navigating today's dynamic workplaces.”

    The advantages of an undergraduate qualification with psychology as a dual major is that it expands career pathways, while simultaneously building contemporary leadership skills that are sought after across industries. Here's why a psychology background is a game-changer for 21st century business leadership:

    Psychology builds critical contemporary leadership skills, such as:

    • Inspiring and motivating employees – leadership thrives on understanding what drives individuals and teams. Psychology provides tools to decode human behaviour and understand motivations, enabling leaders to inspire their workforce effectively.

    • Communicating effectively and transparently – clear, open communication is foundational to strong leadership. Psychology equips leaders to identify and overcome communication barriers and resolve conflicts responsibly which fosters trust and clarity in their teams.

    • Cultural competence and managing diversity – the modern, diverse workplace demands inclusivity. Psychology enhances leaders' ability to recognise implicit biases, foster belonging, build high-trust environments, and lead diverse teams with sensitivity and effectiveness.

    • Demonstrating authentic empathy – in the past, empathy was never a skill included in the skills-set for leaders. But it has become a modern business imperative. Psychology helps leaders create high-performing, cohesive teams by understanding and addressing employees' needs and concerns.

    • Modelling adaptability and resilience – change is the only constant in today's business world. Psychology promotes self-awareness and resilience, helping leaders maintain focus, manage stress, solve problems creatively during disruptions and see new opportunities in unpredictable times.

    • Strong decision-making and critical thinking – leaders equipped with psychological knowledge excel at analysing human behaviour, understanding decision-making processes, and applying frameworks to tackle challenges effectively.

    • Supporting workplace well-being and mental health – a psychology-informed leader recognises the critical impact of mental health on performance. They prioritise employee wellness, creating an environment where people can thrive.

    Why psychology is crucial for next-gen business leaders

    Sacap's Bachelor of Applied Social Science programmes with majors in psychology and counselling, business management and psychology or human resource management and psychology prepare students for success by embedding essential skills in the curriculum. Graduates emerge as specialists in managing information, team collaboration, both written and verbal communication, self-regulation, emotional intelligence and flexibility.

    These attributes, combined with a deep understanding of psychology, equip graduates to navigate and excel in diverse and evolving businesses. Lee-Ann Drummond, head of management and leadership faculty at Sacap says: “The focus on applied psychology ensures students gain critical skills that remain relevant across industries. From cultural sensitivity and interpersonal awareness to critical evaluation and psychological flexibility, Sacap graduates are future-ready and poised to redefine leadership in the modern workplace.”

    In a year where the demand for quality higher education continues to rise, Sacap stands out as a leading private institution with available space in its fully accredited bachelor’s programmes and empowering students to achieve their academic and career goals.

  • Applications for Sacap’s Bachelor of Applied Social Science (majoring in psychology and counselling) are open until 28 February 2025. Learn more here.

  • Applications for Sacap’s Bachelor of Applied Social Science (majoring in psychology and business management) are open until 28 February 2025. Learn more here.

  • Applications for Sacap’s Bachelor of Applied Social Science (majoring in psychology and human resource management) are also open until 28 February 2025. Learn more here.

    • Read more: higher education, psychology, study, SACAP, Lauren Martin
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    SACAP
    SACAP offers you a wide range of qualifications in the fields of psychology, counselling and coaching with our one-of-a-kind approach to learning.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz