Why psychology is crucial for next-gen business leaders

As the workplace evolves rapidly in a volatile world, the skills-set for business leaders is changing and becoming more nuanced. Young people, who are both in the process of choosing tertiary studies and aspiring to one day take on corporate leadership roles, need to think about today’s education programmes that will open up more opportunities for their tomorrows.

Modern corporate leaders can no longer only rely on business knowledge and technical skills to succeed. They must be deft at continuous learning, a role model for organisational resilience and capable of inspiring, connecting, and adapting with confidence. “Increasingly, those aspiring to rise up the corporate ladder are realising the benefits of business qualifications that include a major in Psychology,” says Dr Lauren Martin, deputy dean of teaching and learning at Sacap (South African College of Applied Psychology). “A foundation in psychology offers invaluable insights into human behaviour and equips business leaders with essential skills for navigating today's dynamic workplaces.”

The advantages of an undergraduate qualification with psychology as a dual major is that it expands career pathways, while simultaneously building contemporary leadership skills that are sought after across industries. Here's why a psychology background is a game-changer for 21st century business leadership:

Psychology builds critical contemporary leadership skills, such as:

Inspiring and motivating employees – leadership thrives on understanding what drives individuals and teams. Psychology provides tools to decode human behaviour and understand motivations, enabling leaders to inspire their workforce effectively.

– leadership thrives on understanding what drives individuals and teams. Psychology provides tools to decode human behaviour and understand motivations, enabling leaders to inspire their workforce effectively. Communicating effectively and transparently – clear, open communication is foundational to strong leadership. Psychology equips leaders to identify and overcome communication barriers and resolve conflicts responsibly which fosters trust and clarity in their teams.

– clear, open communication is foundational to strong leadership. Psychology equips leaders to identify and overcome communication barriers and resolve conflicts responsibly which fosters trust and clarity in their teams. Cultural competence and managing diversity – the modern, diverse workplace demands inclusivity. Psychology enhances leaders' ability to recognise implicit biases, foster belonging, build high-trust environments, and lead diverse teams with sensitivity and effectiveness.

– the modern, diverse workplace demands inclusivity. Psychology enhances leaders' ability to recognise implicit biases, foster belonging, build high-trust environments, and lead diverse teams with sensitivity and effectiveness. Demonstrating authentic empathy – in the past, empathy was never a skill included in the skills-set for leaders. But it has become a modern business imperative. Psychology helps leaders create high-performing, cohesive teams by understanding and addressing employees' needs and concerns.

– in the past, empathy was never a skill included in the skills-set for leaders. But it has become a modern business imperative. Psychology helps leaders create high-performing, cohesive teams by understanding and addressing employees' needs and concerns. Modelling adaptability and resilience – change is the only constant in today's business world. Psychology promotes self-awareness and resilience, helping leaders maintain focus, manage stress, solve problems creatively during disruptions and see new opportunities in unpredictable times.

– change is the only constant in today's business world. Psychology promotes self-awareness and resilience, helping leaders maintain focus, manage stress, solve problems creatively during disruptions and see new opportunities in unpredictable times. Strong decision-making and critical thinking – leaders equipped with psychological knowledge excel at analysing human behaviour, understanding decision-making processes, and applying frameworks to tackle challenges effectively.

– leaders equipped with psychological knowledge excel at analysing human behaviour, understanding decision-making processes, and applying frameworks to tackle challenges effectively. Supporting workplace well-being and mental health – a psychology-informed leader recognises the critical impact of mental health on performance. They prioritise employee wellness, creating an environment where people can thrive.

Sacap's Bachelor of Applied Social Science programmes with majors in psychology and counselling, business management and psychology or human resource management and psychology prepare students for success by embedding essential skills in the curriculum. Graduates emerge as specialists in managing information, team collaboration, both written and verbal communication, self-regulation, emotional intelligence and flexibility.

These attributes, combined with a deep understanding of psychology, equip graduates to navigate and excel in diverse and evolving businesses. Lee-Ann Drummond, head of management and leadership faculty at Sacap says: “The focus on applied psychology ensures students gain critical skills that remain relevant across industries. From cultural sensitivity and interpersonal awareness to critical evaluation and psychological flexibility, Sacap graduates are future-ready and poised to redefine leadership in the modern workplace.”

In a year where the demand for quality higher education continues to rise, Sacap stands out as a leading private institution with available space in its fully accredited bachelor’s programmes and empowering students to achieve their academic and career goals.

Applications for Sacap’s Bachelor of Applied Social Science (majoring in psychology and counselling) are open until 28 February 2025. Learn more here.

