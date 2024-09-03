Embracing the future of coaching in SA

Arguably driven by the ubiquity of the machine in our work and personal lives, we find ourselves in an age of unrelenting self-optimisation. From executive functioning and productivity to biohacking and mindfulness practices, the challenges and opportunities of being our ‘best self’ are permeating every aspect of daily life.

People are striving for persistent high performance not just to boost their career trajectory but in deeply personal pursuits, not just in their relationships with others but in their relationship with self. Over the past few decades, coaching has rapidly boomed so that in almost any context today, there’s a trusted professional ready to help you in thinking more clearly, defining your goals, and acting with greater intention.

As the coaching industry evolves, coaches are finding challenges and opportunities in the rapidly changing, digitally driven world. For instance, it has been an exciting development that tech platforms now reliably empower coaches to provide services beyond geographic limits. However, to make this a sustained success, coaches working remotely and internationally need the advanced skills to foster deep human connection across screens. Embracing the future of coaching involves leveraging technology like AI, focusing on specific coaching niches, and prioritising ethical practices and human connection, all while adapting to evolving work environments.

What is the future of tech in coaching?

Linda Aiyer, a master-certified coach and coach educator at Sacap (the South African College of Applied Psychology) says: “This is not just about using digital platforms to conduct coaching sessions; it is also that AI coaching is on the rise. The challenge that coaches are talking about is that AI coaching often provides a more efficient, accessible, and cost-effective alternative to what human coaches can offer. In fact, younger generations are preferring this option.

“While many seasoned coaches are still learning about AI in coaching, my sense is that our best way forward is to leverage the benefits of digital tools to enhance our availability and overall effectiveness. There are dynamic spaces where human and AI coaches can co-exist, which means we should remain open to what is emerging, play with the possibilities of this new world order, and find integrated ways to take our offering to clients.”

Emerging and developing technologies also create challenges and opportunities for institutions training the next generation of coaches. Sacap, which has been at the forefront of coach education in South Africa for decades, is today focused on the inclusion of technology and AI literacy in its curriculum. Students are empowered to thrive in a tech-enabled world by integrating virtual and online coaching into their coach education. Harnessing the power of video calling, students learn to connect meaningfully with clients across the globe. This not only prepares them for tech-driven landscape but also unlocks exciting business opportunities in a borderless coaching market.

Sacap students also gain hands-on experience with digital tools to record coaching notes and reflectively journal, cultivating both efficiency and digital fluency. Skills are developed in maintaining confidential client records and agreements in digital formats, along with the secure management of coaching process documentation. By engaging in client exercises through tech platforms, they develop the confidence and versatility to coach with presence and impact, no matter the medium.

Is niche specialisation relevant to the future of coaching?

As the professional coaching industry began to mature in the early 2000s, it quickly expanded beyond the business field into areas such as life transitions, education, health and wellness. Niche specialisation has become a prominent strategy for coaches who understand specific challenges, such as navigating parenting or a career change, burnout or a cancer journey. It helps them to connect with clients in a crowded marketplace and is significant in helping them build professional identities through their personal brands and not just the coaching methodologies they use. In a future, where the hyper-personalisation of services is an accelerating trend, niche specialisation for coaches is a business-building strategy with staying power.

Dr Jean Hazlitt, another Sacap educator and a practising executive coach, says: “When a coach finds a niche that continuously sparks their curiosity, it not only enhances their expertise but also makes their coaching more compelling and effective. Through specialising, coaches can stand out and attract clients who resonate with their unique focus often resulting in stronger, more aligned coaching relationships.”

However, challenges exist too. Many new coaches feel pressure to choose a niche too early, before they've established a strong foundation in core coaching skills and principles. Without that grounding, their practice may feel unsteady or superficial. There’s also the risk of choosing a niche based on trends rather than genuine interest, which can lead to burnout or a lack of fulfilment.

Dr Hazlitt says: “My advice is to first focus on building a solid foundation of coaching competence, presence, and self-awareness. From there, allow yourself to stay open and curious, notice what topics or client concerns energise you and keep you wanting to learn more. That ongoing curiosity is often a signpost towards a meaningful niche. When you're genuinely engaged in your area of interest, clients will be drawn to your passion and clarity. I tell my Sacap students to trust that their niche will emerge naturally as they grow as a coach.”

Some things must stay the same – prioritising ethics and human connection in a changing world

While it is critical to embrace adaptability and flexibility as coaching forges into an uncertain world, the future of the industry is still dependent on carrying forward the people skills to forge authentic human connections against the backdrop of the highest levels of ethics.

Ashley Motene, industrial psychologist and senior academic programme developer in Sacap’s management and leadership faculty says: “At Sacap, students are immersed in the globally recognised competency frameworks and ethical codes of conduct set by the ICF (International Coaching Federation) and Comensa (Coaches and Mentors of South Africa) – organisations that are especially vital in today’s digitised coaching landscape. While the virtual environment presents new ethical complexities, Sacap’s training ensures that students consistently embody a coaching mindset rooted in human principles – integrity, presence, and accountability.

“They are equipped not only with the knowledge and skills to navigate diverse coaching scenarios, but also with the values that uphold ethical excellence across all contexts. From designing thoughtful, contemporary coaching models to responsibly integrating digital tools that elevate the client experience, Sacap students are equipped to offer professional, ethical, and forward-looking coaching in a world that never stops evolving. This is critical because clients are looking for coaches who bring both professionalism and humanity to the conversation. If new coaches can stay grounded in ethics, remain curious, and embrace the evolving needs of individuals and organisations, they will be well positioned to make a meaningful impact now, and into the future.”



