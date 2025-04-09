10 ways Gen Z can use psychology in their careers:

A significant consequence of the reshaping of workplaces by artificial intelligence, automation, and digital tools is that human skills that machines struggle to learn and replicate are now in high demand. While tech far outstrips human capacity when it comes to routine tasks, analysing data and making calculations, at its best, it can only superficially mimic human interactions. There is still no depth to the machine’s understanding of interpersonal dynamics, emotions or decision-making.

The skill set identified as ‘people’ skills or ‘soft’ skills is now being referred to as the power skill set by the likes of the World Economic Forum and is considered the most in-demand skill set for the future workforce. This rise in the need for the most human of skills is impacting the choices that Gen Zs are making when it comes to their tertiary education.

There’s growing recognition that as tech takes over routine and analytical tasks, it is those with well-developed human skills who will be most adept at stepping into roles that demand ingenuity, leadership, resilience, and the ability to function effectively in flexible, agile, and adaptive workplaces. To prepare themselves for the world of work, Gen Zs are increasingly seeking out study paths that give them opportunities to develop their emotional intelligence, critical thinking and problem-solving, creativity and innovation, collaboration, communication, empathy and ethics.

SACAP (The South African College of Applied Psychology) is a recognised leader in providing a range of tertiary education programmes through an Applied Psychology lens. SACAP Global is a division of SACAP that focuses on online short courses and workshops, ideal for young people in their gap year, or employees seeking upskilling in new areas or aiming to position themselves for specific career pathways or promotions. Academic Dean at SACAP, Dr Jaclyn Lotter, says, “Human skills have become even more relevant because we are at a pivotal time when people have to become much better at the skills and roles that machines cannot replace. There’s also a significant ethical component to the rise of the machine, which will heighten as AI and digital tools become smarter and more powerful. The world has a great and growing need for decision-makers and leaders with strong ethical frameworks, which are at the very foundation of an education in psychology.”

Why psychology enhances your potential in the modern workplace

While other disciplines such as sociology and anthropology explore aspects of human behaviour psychology stands uniquely at the dynamic confluence of thought, emotion and action. This means that developing your human or ‘power’ skills is fundamentally embedded in quality psychology education programmes.

The study of psychology delves deeply into areas such as emotional intelligence, communication, decision-making, motivation and resilience. For this reason, psychology education programmes are not just viable options for those wanting to become psychologists and counsellors in mental health and well-being spaces, but also for the wide swathe of Gen Z who aspire to corporate and entrepreneurial careers.

In essence, an education pathway that includes psychology bridges the gap between humans and technology in the modern workplace. As we face the steep challenges of ensuring that AI and automation are used in ways that enhance, rather than replace, human potential, these are the employees who are going to come to the forefront in the workplace.

“The oldest cohort of Gen Zs are now the emerging leaders in the workplace,” says Dr Lotter, “And I think we can all acknowledge that South Africa, and the world, needs responsible, brave, adaptive, empathic and ethical leadership. The skills that we teach in psychology are critical to equip this generation as they step into leadership roles. Effective leadership is no longer about command and control. The best and most effective leaders - the leaders that Gen Zs are looking for and want to become - are those who can attract, inspire and motivate people.

“It’s also important to note that when we develop these skills for the workplace, they have a much broader impact in wider society. Psychology-related skills shape how we parent, how we relate to our partners, colleagues, friends and family, and how we interact within our communities. Having people skills also impacts on you personally - how you see yourself in the world, your self-motivation, performance and productivity, personal decision-making, stress management, self-care and well-being.”

10 ways Gen Z can use psychology in their careers:

Enhance communication skills – Using your understanding of human behaviour improves how you communicate with colleagues, bosses, clients, customers and other stakeholders, reducing misunderstandings, improving collaboration and promoting shared success.

Master emotional intelligence – Managing your emotions and being able to accurately read others’ cues makes you a better leader, team member, and service provider.

Improve conflict resolution – Recognising different perspectives and motivations helps you to more adeptly navigate workplace tensions and negotiate solutions that benefit everyone.

Boost leadership abilities – Leading a team and influencing without authoritarianism equips you with motivational and decision-making strategies to inspire others and build long-lasting trust.

Strengthen problem-solving skills – Applying psychological principles to decision-making helps you assess situations critically, adapt to change, and find creative solutions.

Manage stress and build resilience – Workplace pressures and challenges are inevitable, but psychological techniques like mindfulness and cognitive reframing help maintain your mental well-being.

Understand consumer and market behaviour – Once the domain of marketing, sales and business development, now insights into customer motivations, persuasion and buying patterns are expected to be understood across the organisation.

Navigate workplace dynamics – Understanding personality types and behavioural patterns helps you adapt to different work styles and build stronger professional relationships. An education in psychology also helps you to recognise diversity, enhance your cultural sensitivity, uncover your own biases and become a champion of inclusion in your workplace.

Balance work and life effectively – Psychology promotes self-awareness, which helps you set boundaries, manage burnout, and develop strategies for maintaining personal well-being alongside career growth. It also helps you to advocate for and contribute to a workplace that prioritises everyone’s well-being.

Fuel career growth, lifelong learning and a growth mindset – Self-awareness, motivation and goal-setting techniques rooted in psychology can help you continuously evolve in your career and position you to recognise and seize new opportunities.

Dr Lotter concludes, “While studying psychology for a dedicated career in the field is not for everyone, at SACAP, we believe that the development of human skills is absolutely for all. Let’s face it, our country is in a mental health crisis, which is continuously playing out in our homes, schools, communities and workplaces. We can only benefit as a nation from Gen Z employees with the human skills to soothe their own emotions, make positive decisions and regulate their behaviours, while also having the capacity to support and motivate others in navigating life’s challenges.”

SACAP offers both short- and long-term applied psychology study options for personal and professional development:

SACAP Global offers short, online courses grounded in applied psychology to provide immediate, practical skills which can be applied to a broad range of work.

SACAP offers applied psychology degrees such as the Bachelor of Applied Social Science (Majoring in Psychology and Human Resource Management) and the Bachelor of Applied Social Science (Majoring in Psychology and Business Management), which are undergraduate education programmes equipping students who want to complement Human Resource Management and Business Management skills with human skills.



