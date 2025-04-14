Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)RichfieldAAA School of AdvertisingSACAPBusiness ChangeUniversity of PretoriaImpaqEDGE EducationEduvosThink Digital AcademyCambriLearnAdopt-a-SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Education Primary & Secondary Education

    Over 1,000 teachers appointed to strengthen teaching capacity

    The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has successfully appointed over 1,000 teachers to ensure that no classroom is without a qualified teacher.
    14 Apr 2025
    14 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the department had appointed 1,530 Post Level 1 teachers between January and April 2025.

    Also, of the 737 Post Level 1 positions advertised in September 2024, the majority were filled by the end of March 2025.

    The posts became vacant due to attrition, including retirements, deaths, promotions and resignations.

    The MEC highlighted that most of the vacancies were in critical subject areas, including Mathematics, Mathematics Literacy, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, technical subjects and other newly-introduced subjects.

    “This achievement underscores our commitment to providing quality education to learners across the province of KwaZulu-Natal. The filling of these critical posts is a significant milestone for the department, as it will enable us to improve the teacher-to-learner ratio, enhance teaching and learning, and ultimately improve learner outcomes,” Hlomuka said.

    He added that the achievement was a testament to the department’s dedication to ensuring that learners receive consistent and quality education.

    The MEC expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the process, including teachers’ unions, and the broader education community.

    “Their tireless efforts and commitment to the education sector have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is committed to continuing its efforts to improve the quality of education in the province," Hlomuka said.

    Read more: teachers, Sipho Hlomuka
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz