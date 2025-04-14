Over 1,000 teachers appointed to strengthen teaching capacity

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has successfully appointed over 1,000 teachers to ensure that no classroom is without a qualified teacher.

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the department had appointed 1,530 Post Level 1 teachers between January and April 2025.

Also, of the 737 Post Level 1 positions advertised in September 2024, the majority were filled by the end of March 2025.

The posts became vacant due to attrition, including retirements, deaths, promotions and resignations.

The MEC highlighted that most of the vacancies were in critical subject areas, including Mathematics, Mathematics Literacy, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, technical subjects and other newly-introduced subjects.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to providing quality education to learners across the province of KwaZulu-Natal. The filling of these critical posts is a significant milestone for the department, as it will enable us to improve the teacher-to-learner ratio, enhance teaching and learning, and ultimately improve learner outcomes,” Hlomuka said.

He added that the achievement was a testament to the department’s dedication to ensuring that learners receive consistent and quality education.

The MEC expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the process, including teachers’ unions, and the broader education community.

“Their tireless efforts and commitment to the education sector have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is committed to continuing its efforts to improve the quality of education in the province," Hlomuka said.