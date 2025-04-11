Business Change Academy partners with IBP Education to bring focus to data quality and management

Data quality and management have become critical for delivering effective change. Business solutions rely on structured, easily accessible data, which enables features such as process automation, legislative compliance, and user-friendly digital experiences. Without reliable data, opportunities are missed, decisions are misguided, and transformation efforts lose momentum.

This partnership enhances BCA’s offerings by incorporating practical data training into the broader business analysis learning journey. As change professionals increasingly operate in data-intensive environments, understanding how to effectively manage and apply data is essential for success in a BA career.

Through this collaboration, BCA now provides access to key IBPed courses, including "How to Implement Practical Data Governance," which offers practical guidance on structuring accountability and ownership of data across the enterprise. Business analysts involved in system upgrades or digital transformation can benefit from "Solving the Data Integration & Migration Challenge," which examines how to prepare, transfer, and verify data during migrations.

Data quality is often a fundamental cause of project delays and failures. The How to Implement Practical Data Quality Management course enables professionals to identify and resolve data issues early, enhancing project outcomes. For those pursuing a structured path in data competence, Data Management for Practitioners (CDMP Prep) prepares individuals for the Certified Data Management Professional exam, aligning with the globally recognised DAMA DMBoK framework. To foster a data-aware culture, Data Literacy Fundamentals helps non-technical teams grasp core data concepts and confidently contribute to data-informed strategies. Business analysts engaged in performance reporting or analytics can also benefit from Solving the Data Warehouse & BI Challenge, which links reporting outcomes with business needs.

“Business analysts are increasingly working in environments where data is the critical asset,” said Joe Newbert, founding director of Business Change Academy. “By partnering with IBPed, we are offering our delegates access to the tools necessary to manage and apply data effectively across their projects. This represents a natural extension of our existing work and is a direct response to employers' demands.”

The partnership builds on BCA’s core strengths in business analysis training, which include stakeholder engagement, business process modelling, strategic analysis, and requirements engineering. With the addition of practical, scenario-based data courses from IBPed, the combined curriculum now addresses the full picture of business analysis and change.

As organisations modernise, professionals who can interpret, manage, and govern data are becoming increasingly vital. BCA’s expanded training offerings support this shift, helping individuals future-proof their skills and enhance the value they bring to their teams and projects.

For details on upcoming course dates and full programme information, visit IBP Education.



