The IIE launches postgrad research centres

The Independent Institute of Education (IIE) has announced the launch of postgrad and research centres (The pgrc) at its higher education institutions - Varsity College, Vega and IIE MSA.

The pgrc aims to address the national and global challenges associated with master's and doctoral qualifications. In its statement, the IIE said that "by breaking away from the traditional 'siloed' approach to postgraduate studies, the centre encourages knowledge-sharing across disciplines, from sustainable business practices and digital transformation to environmental management, design leadership and strategic brand leadership."

This academic hub is set to redefine postgraduate studies by promoting innovation, collaboration and real-world impact, equipping South Africa’s future leaders with the expertise to drive meaningful change.

"By providing a dedicated space for interdisciplinary collaboration and industry engagement, the pgrc helps students transform their research into actionable insights that impact industries, society and policy," says Dr Carla Enslin, director of the IIE pgrc. "Our mission is to nurture forward thinking professionals who will play a crucial role in South Africa’s economic and social development."

Qualifications and research opportunities

The pgrc will offer qualifications including the IIE Master of Business Administration (MBA), IIE Master of Commerce in Strategic Brand Leadership and the IIE Master of Strategic Information and Communication Technology Management.

Additionally, the centre offers doctoral research opportunities for researchers who aim to develop new solutions to business-brand challenges in commerce, digital transformation, sustainability and communication. The centre is designed to support students with experienced faculty, personalised mentorship and robust industry engagement.

“Each postgraduate candidate benefits from a rich academic ecosystem, including research supervisors, industry experts and specialist academic practitioners,” adds Enslin.