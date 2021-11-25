New ADvTech university mega-campus to launch in Sandton

The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of investment holding company ADvTech, will soon start development on a new mega-campus on the property of what was formerly known as the FNB Training Centre. The campus will be launched in 2026.

Artist’s renderings of the new IIE mega-campus | image supplied

The new development will involve retrofitting and upgrading of the existing facilities, covering approximately 47,000m2. In addition, an office and lecture building, a new sports centre and a reconfiguration of the entrance on Grayston Drive will be built.

It is anticipated that development will take place in two phases, with the first phase expected to commence towards the end of 2024. The campus is set to open officially in January 2026 and will ultimately accommodate around 9000 students.

A broad range of undergraduate to postgraduate tertiary qualifications will be offered within the commerce, education, humanities, law and science and technology faculties. IIE Vega School will be situated within the precinct, with a standalone building to cater for all IIE Vega’s specialist qualifications and students.

Following comments made by ADvTech CEO, Geoff Whyte, at the recent release of the group’s results, ADvTECH is in the process of seeking to launch the first private university in South Africa through what are now The IIE’s Varsity College, IIE Vega and IIE MSA.

Wiseman notes that Sandton has excellent public transport which will ease travel to campus.

“Students can rightly look forward to the expansive space and cutting-edge student facilities to serve all their needs, including an indoor sports centre and gym,” she says.

“We are thrilled to be able to ensure thousands more students will be able to benefit from the opportunities that will arise from the development of our new mega-campus.”