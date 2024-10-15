IIE-Vega celebrates 25 years of shaping some of South Africa’s creative and brand leaders

IIE-Vega, one of South Africa’s leading creative institutions, celebrates a major milestone this year: 25 years of cultivating brand and business leaders in an evolving digital world. Launched in 1999 by a group of visionary founders, Dr Carla Enslin, Gordon Cook, Greg Tregoning, and Christian Zimelka, IIE-Vega has continuously set the benchmark for innovative brand education, producing over 11 500 alumni, who now lead some of the country’s most influential companies and global brands.

Gordon Cook

Among the thousands of graduates who have passed through IIE-Vega’s doors, one standout is Trivern Chetty, marketing director for The Coca-Cola Company in Central Asia and Caucasus. Reflecting on his journey, Trivern credits Vega’s unique blend of practical coursework, real-world brand challenges, and internships for equipping him with the essential building blocks of brand marketing: “The combination of practical coursework, a real brand challenge, and an agency internship gave me an edge and confidence when I needed it most,” says Chetty.

Now leading the marketing agenda across seven countries, Chetty emphasises that curiosity and humility are the key pillars of his success in a region that requires agility and the ability to thrive in ambiguity. “You are your own brand. Start building ‘Brand You’ today,” he advises future Vega students.

Zainab Mitha Trivern Chetty

Another success story is Zainab Mitha, Integrated Art Director at Joe Public Durban, who emphasises the importance of resilience in her career. “Getting rejected is part of the process, but solving problems is the whole job. Vega taught me the value of collaboration, which shaped how I approach my work,” she reflects. Mitha, who creates campaigns for major brands, encourages future Vega students to embrace challenges: “Every challenge thrown at you is an opportunity to grow, so stay resilient. And remember to have fun.”

As the demand for critical thinkers and creative problem solvers grows, IIE-Vega graduates are stepping up, transforming industries across marketing, digital design, communications and business strategy. This 25-year milestone marks a significant moment for SA’s higher education sector. At a time of widespread industry disruption, IIE-Vega’s pioneering approach equips students with the tools to thrive in the digital era making it a powerhouse for talent in the integrated marketing communications industry.

“Our focus has always been on creating leaders who can make meaningful connections and come up with solutions others may overlook,” said Dr Enslin, IIE-Vega’s academic head. “Our unique approach has allowed us to stay ahead of industry trends and produce graduates who are not just academically prepared, but industry-ready.”

IIE-Vega’s emphasis on real-world experience exemplifies its flagship Brand Challenge programme, where students collaborate with major brands such as Disney, ABSA, and SANParks to solve real marketing challenges. This positions the institution at the forefront of industry innovation.

Other initiatives, like Brand Activation, immerse second-year students in NGO work, encouraging them to create campaigns for organisations focused on social and environmental initiatives. These experiences give students a deeper understanding of real-world challenges and often ignite a passion for making a positive societal impact.

In addition to these significant programmes, IIE-Vega regularly connects students with industry professionals through initiatives such as Industry Connect, Industry Night, and the annual Showcase. These events give students direct access to creative directors, brand managers, and thought leaders, often leading to internships, job offers, and long-term mentorships.

Dr Carla Enslin Greg Tregoning

Reflecting on this milestone, Enslin, says: “It fills us with immense pride and gratitude to mark 25 years of distinction and progress. Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of the relationship between strategy and creativity, coupled with the dedication of our extraordinary team, has been the foundation of our growth and success.”

As Vega looks ahead to the next 25 years, the institution remains dedicated to delivering transformative education that blends strategic thinking with creative problem-solving, preparing graduates to shape the future of branding and communications in South Africa and beyond.

Campus head in Cape Town, Saleem Jackson says: “Our 25-year milestone demonstrates our ability to adapt to generational changes in our student body while continuing to make a significant impact in the industry that we prepare our graduates for.”

He added students are encouraged to express their individuality in thought and design, infused with a touch of craziness during their studies. “We remain committed and dedicated to the students we serve and will continue to deliver a magical teaching and learning experience in the future.”



