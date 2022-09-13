Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Joe PublicVega SchoolArora OnlineFox Networks GroupBroad MediaStudent VillageGrey AfricaAlgoa FMHoorah DigitalNahana Communications GroupEast Coast RadioDMASAStoneOgilvy South AfricaOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Personal Assistant - German Speaking Work From Home
  • Group Digital Editor Johannesburg
  • Editor-in-Chief Johannesburg
  • Sales Manager Johannesburg
  • Technical Instructional Writer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    New postgrad degree for future-focused design leaders

    13 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Vega School
    In a changing world, new challenges call for new, creative solutions to novel problems across almost all spheres of business. This, in turn, requires new ways of thinking and a generation of leaders that have the expertise and experience to guide teams successfully. As a result, there is a substantial and growing demand for design leaders in South Africa, but very few qualifications that address the range of knowledge required for these leaders to perform optimally.
    New postgrad degree for future-focused design leaders

    Seeking to address this emerging need, The Independent Institute of Education, SA’s largest and most accredited private higher education provider, has launched a unique new postgraduate qualification – an IIE BA Honours in Design Leadership which can be completed on campus or distance (online) at IIE-Vega.

    “Like almost all aspects of business, and for that matter our lives, the world of design has developed and transformed exponentially in the past few years,” says Ria van Zyl, head of Honours, Design at IIE-Vega.

    “This has a resulted in amazing opportunities for budding designers to build on their skills as the demand grows for senior designers, creative directors, art directors, senior digital designers, design entrepreneurs and consultants, strategists and design managers with a contemporary insight and approach, and as older generations of leaders retire. This demand has specifically emerged as a result of the way the worlds of design, brand, business and technology now collide,” she says.

    Lizette Carstens, head of Digital, Game and Experience Design, says leaders in the design arena are tasked with transforming ideas into solutions which make a genuine difference in people’s lives, by creating and implementing sustainable, desirable and effective solutions.

    “The scope of design careers has widened significantly, and graduates with skills to think, question and create to better the human experience are in great demand. The paradigm shift in the role of design, and the designer specifically, has created the need for designers with advanced knowledge and skills in the areas of foresight, problem-finding abilities and evidence-based approaches.”

    Van Zyl says the qualification will enable graduates to proceed to further postgraduate study, or potentially step into senior roles across the business world.

    “Graduates will be confident in critically engaging with advanced interdisciplinary theories and discourse in the broad fields of design and design leadership, while also being able to plan, develop and evaluate strategic, innovative solutions for complex problems that are guided by evidence and ethical consideration in multi-faceted and diverse contexts.

    “Furthermore, they will be able to conduct research that inform the design process and outcomes, as well as explore problems and complex issues, learn independently and in a self-critical manner to develop competencies suitable for lifelong development in design and design leadership, and ultimately, personal and professional success that make a positive difference in the world.”

    NextOptions
    Vega School
    Vega is a brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE). The IIE is South Africa's largest private higher education institution which operates across 20 campuses. The IIE is international accredited by The British Accreditation Council.

    Related

    Amasa Media Management in Brand Building online course with Vega School: 1 July-9 September 2021
    AmasaAmasa Media Management in Brand Building online course with Vega School: 1 July-9 September 202118 May 2021
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Dr Carla Enslin - Vega School
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Dr Carla Enslin - Vega School11 May 2021
    Those who do, can - Veganites of the future
    Vega SchoolThose who do, can - Veganites of the future24 Aug 2020
    Comic Con Africa partners with Vega for second consecutive year
    Vega SchoolComic Con Africa partners with Vega for second consecutive year18 Sep 2019
    5 skills brand managers need to survive the 4th industrial revolution
    Vega School5 skills brand managers need to survive the 4th industrial revolution13 Sep 2019
    Postgraduate studies with the future in mind
    Vega SchoolPostgraduate studies with the future in mind3 Sep 2019
    Vega shines at the 2019 Loeries with two golds
    Vega SchoolVega shines at the 2019 Loeries with two golds30 Aug 2019
    Vega Johannesburg and Mandela University students win Facebook Challenge Student Awards at Loeries
    Vega SchoolVega Johannesburg and Mandela University students win Facebook Challenge Student Awards at Loeries26 Aug 2019

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz