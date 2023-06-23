Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

The CoupStyle IDVega SchoolKena OutdoorBrave GroupDMASAAlgoa FMRX AfricaBoomtownBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingHustle MediaDentsuMANGO-OMCInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


#YouthMonth sponsored by

Busting the myths for our youth: Careers for creatives

23 Jun 2023
Issued by: Vega School
Creativity is more than an endearing personality trait listed on a CV or a way to relax when we're stressed. In the world of work, creativity is a pragmatic and sought-after skill. In fact, the World Economic Forum listed creativity as one of the core skills needed to thrive career-wise.
Busting the myths for our youth: Careers for creatives

Vega, a brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), believes that creativity is not just a talent or skill, but a mindset that can be developed and nurtured. It is a bridge between ideas and reality, and the path to progress and change. By harnessing the power of creative talent and strategic thinking, our youth can build a better future for themselves and those around them.

From a career perspective, creativity is an incredibly useful skill in almost every work environment. However, creatives often find themselves pigeon-holed to certain jobs that are considered better suited to their ‘artsy’ abilities and are constantly told that their tendency toward ‘right-brain thinking’ means they’ll be better off pursuing conventionally creative careers (art, design, fashion, etc).

Busting the myths for our youth: Careers for creatives
Busting the myths for our youth: Careers for creatives

The changing world of work

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is fast becoming a buzz term among industry thought leaders and pacemakers, who have offered insights and predictions of how technology will change the future world of work. From smart phone technology that is constantly setting new benchmarks in innovation, to breakthroughs in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT), 4IR is causing an unprecedented level of disruption across industries.

As industries evolve and new ones emerge, the world of work is changing too, and is now calling for different set of skills. Creative thinking will become one of the top three skills ahead of analytical thinking and technology literacy that workers need by 2025. While machines and robots may be able to complete a task faster, there is no machine that can match the unique perspective and skill that a creative human being can bring to the table.

The world needs more creatives – not just for the purpose of making it more beautiful and more interesting, but to help solve its biggest challenges and propel industries forward in meaningful ways.

Busting the myths for our youth: Careers for creatives

Getting creative for success

Particularly as we enter a new and unprecedented professional landscape, creatives are in high demand in a variety of sectors and positions. In fact, creativity is a skill that offers an edge over competitors – whether you’re applying for a job or looking to start your own venture.

Entrepreneurs with creative flair are undeniably better positioned to run successful businesses. Consider the challenges involved in running a business – from making tough decisions to managing people, all while trying to build a profitable enterprise. It takes someone with creativity, who is able to see a problem from different angles and find solutions that no one else can think of, to achieve that.

In the same way, employees need creativity as a skill in order to thrive in their jobs and contribute ideas and work of substance.

Employers are searching for candidates who can do more than just adequately complete the tasks they’re given. They want sharp thinkers who can bring new and interesting perspectives to the table to solve problems and execute briefs in an excellent and outstanding way.

Busting the myths for our youth: Careers for creatives
Busting the myths for our youth: Careers for creatives

We encourage creative students and parents of creatives to consider all their options when it comes to choosing what to study to ensure they get a well-rounded mix of skills and insight into their fields, whether they want to design games and apps, climb the corporate ladder, or start an NGO.

The future belongs to those who can blend critical and lateral thinking, head and heart, creativity, and strategy, to bring new solutions to light. And it’s this fusion that sets IIE-Vega apart.

Students can apply for IIE undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, diplomas, higher certificates and short courses in design, brand communication and brand management at www.vegaschool.com.

NextOptions
Vega School
Vega is a brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE). The IIE is South Africa's largest private higher education institution which operates across 20 campuses. The IIE is international accredited by The British Accreditation Council.
Read more: Youth Month, Vega School



Related

Matheko Waleng Principal at Signium Africa
Youth, remain resilient in the face of a tough job market1 day ago
Isabella Makhura, candidate attorney at Adams and Adams
#YouthMonth: Isabella Makhura is a voice for her people3 days ago
Lerato Modishane-Magongo, Candidate Attorney, Baker McKenzie Johannesburg
#YouthMonth: Lerato Modishane-Magongo steers her own destiny, thanks to past braveries15 Jun 2023
10 themes to guide the youth as they enter the workforce
Coronation10 themes to guide the youth as they enter the workforce15 Jun 2023
#YouthMonth: 'Embrace your love for design, let it fuel your motivation' - Zwelibanzi Nzuza
#YouthMonth: 'Embrace your love for design, let it fuel your motivation' - Zwelibanzi Nzuza15 Jun 2023
#YouthMonth: ABB's Arleta Mukhesi on navigating a global transition and embracing continuous learning
#YouthMonth: ABB's Arleta Mukhesi on navigating a global transition and embracing continuous learning12 Jun 2023
Shamila Mpinga, Candidate Attorney, Baker McKenzie, Johannesburg
#YouthMonth: Meet Shamila Mpinga, a giant of her generation8 Jun 2023
#YouthMonth: Glow getter and skincare entrepreneur Ayanda Majola talks Yanda Cosmetics venture
#YouthMonth: Glow getter and skincare entrepreneur Ayanda Majola talks Yanda Cosmetics venture2 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz