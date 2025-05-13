Applications open for Pamsa bursary programme

BSc and BEng Chemical Engineering final-year students and recent graduates are urged to apply for Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa's (Pamsa's) 2026-2027 Master’s in Engineering Bursary and Research Programme.

Image source: senivpetro from Freepik

A select number of eligible applicants will receive a two-year bursary valued at R320,000, covering full-time Master’s study at participating South African universities: Stellenbosch University, University of Johannesburg, University of the North-West, and University of Pretoria.

“This is a unique opportunity for students to become part of a generation of chemical and process engineers that help shape a circular bioeconomy,” says Jane Molony, Pamsa’s executive director. “The programme has been running for more than 15 years, and has been a career springboard for many young engineers.”

The pulp and paper industry is centred on the use of renewable natural resources – primarily wood fibre sourced from sustainably managed plantations – to produce a wide range of essential products. These include printing and writing paper, paperboard and packaging, and tissue products, all commonly manufactured by South African mills. Many locally produced packaging and tissue items also incorporate recycled paper fibre, contributing further to a circular economy.

Find worth in waste

“Perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of the programme is how our students have found innovative ways to extract value from mill process waste streams, converting them into useful and sustainable products,” notes Molony.

Over the years, students have explored a wide range of projects – from improving water and energy efficiency in paper mills to optimising production processes and producing bio-ethanol from paper sludge.

“It’s this sort of thinking and curiosity that makes this programme so valuable for Pamsa members and the South African circular bioeconomy,” concludes Molony.

Application deadlines:

Early bird deadline: 6 June 2025 (Early applicants will be given priority consideration)

Final deadline: Friday, 27 June 2025

Visit the Pamsa Bursary Programme page for more information or to apply.