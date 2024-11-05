Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Regent Business SchoolBET SoftwareNorth-West University (NWU)Tutor DoctorUniversity of PretoriaEduvosAcademy of Digital ArtsTrialogueHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaRichfieldKAP LimitedFundiConnectEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    China's Tsinghua University launches scholarship for Arab students

    With an aim to strengthen Sino-Arab relations, Tsinghua University has launched its first ever scholarship programme specifically for students from Arab nations.
    2 Jul 2025
    2 Jul 2025
    Supplied image (L-R): Deputy Secretary-General Ren Yilin, Mr. Hazem Ben-Gacem, H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez, Vice Chancellor Yang Bin, and H.E. Dr. Mohamed G. Shaikho
    Supplied image (L-R): Deputy Secretary-General Ren Yilin, Mr. Hazem Ben-Gacem, H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez, Vice Chancellor Yang Bin, and H.E. Dr. Mohamed G. Shaikho

    The Hazem Ben-Gacem Arab Scholars Program was officially launched at the at Tsinghua University in China on 26 June 2025. It is named after Hazem Ben-Gacem, founder and chief executive of BlueFive Capital, who is funding the scholarship.

    Th new scholarship programme will support up to 15 students every year for five years through Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes at Tsinghua University in China, and is available to students from Arab League countries.

    This year, the programme will support six students from Arab League nations who are pursuing postgraduate courses at the historic university. This programme is understood to be the first scholarship established at Tsinghua University specifically for students from Arab nations.

    One of the top-ranked Chinese universities with a strong reputation in technology and engineering, Tsinghua University says it is often compared with MIT. Established in 1911, Tsinghua University has 20 colleges and 90 undergraduate programmes, enabling it to offer a wide array of academic disciplines.

    Said Ben-Gacem: “For more than a thousand years, the Arab region and China have been bound by a vibrant exchange of goods, knowledge, and cultural dialogue. By enabling exceptional Arab students to study at Tsinghua, China’s pinnacle of academic excellence, we aim to develop leaders who will carry forward this agelong spirit of curiosity and collaboration, ensuring that the Arab-China relationship evolves as a beacon of cooperation in an increasingly fragmented world.”

    Professor Yang Bin, Vice Chancellor of Tsinghua University Council, expressed the university's sincere gratitude for Ben-Gacem's generous donation.

    He noted that in recent years, Tsinghua has implemented a series of strategic initiatives to enhance its global impact, with particular emphasis on deepening engagement and cooperation with Arab League member states, which has significantly advanced cultural exchanges between both sides.

    Professor Yang emphasised that this initiative will not only motivate recipients to pursue academic excellence but also serve as an important milestone in strengthening the friendship between Tsinghua and the Arab world.

    Read more: scholarship, Tsinghua University, scholarship programme, scholarship initiative
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz