    Marketing & Media Media

    Deadline today: Final hours to apply for INMA’s Africa Elevate Scholarship

    Today marks the final opportunity for aspiring African media professionals to apply for the Africa Elevate Scholarship Programme, an initiative by the International News Media Association (INMA) aimed at building the next generation of media leaders on the continent.
    16 Apr 2025
    16 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    This is for individuals passionate about journalism but lacking access to practical, on-the-ground training and strategic business insight. With a sharp focus on the intersection between editorial excellence and media innovation, the programme is designed to equip participants with the tools to thrive in an evolving industry.

    What’s on offer

    The scholarship includes:

    • Four Africa-focused virtual modules exploring the business of media, newsroom power structures, digital transformation, and the role of AI in journalism.
    • Live sessions and on-demand access to all content.
    • Mentorship and networking through a dedicated peer WhatsApp group.
    • Certification upon completion.
    • One year of individual INMA membership, offering global exposure to industry best practices.

    The modules are designed to give emerging media professionals a rare inside look at how journalism intersects with audience strategy, advertising, product development, and more.

    A critical moment for African media

    As newsrooms across the continent grapple with funding pressures, digital disruption, and audience shifts, programmes like Africa Elevate are vital to ensure that the next generation of African journalists are not only storytellers, but also strategic thinkers capable of leading change.

    Apply here.

