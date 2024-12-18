60 young artists vie for elite Act scholarships

After receiving over 200 applications for the 2025 Arts & Culture Trust (Act) Nyoloha Scholarship Programme (NSP), Act has announced the list of 60 qualifying participants, who will compete for two available scholarships over the course of the next few months.

Supported by Nedbank, Sun International, MTN South Africa, and Business and Arts South Africa (Basa), this programme offers talented young South African performing, visual and digital artists the chance to win an undergraduate scholarship to a local arts institution of their choice in 2026.

The Act NSP is a key driver in Act's mission to empower youth and foster sustainable growth in the arts sector through mentorship, skills development, and career-building opportunities.

2025 Act NSP participants

Northern Inland Provinces (Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng) Central Inland & Western Provinces (North West and Free State) Coastal Provinces (KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape) 1. Agrey Makoro (visual arts) 1. Mpho Sarah Simelane (performing arts) 1. Alutha Siyo (performing arts) 2. Andiswa Booi (performing arts) 2. Renee Cassim (visual arts) 2. Amuran Bester (visual arts) 3. Boitumelo Momakwe (performing arts) 3. Ashwin Bennett (visual arts) 4. Cindi Ntombi Angel (performing arts) 4. Babalwa Awande Mkhize (performing arts) 5. Dethaliah Mathala (visual arts) 5. Duan Kika (performing arts) 6. Dian Botes Prinsloo (visual arts) 6. Emily Helen George (performing arts) 7. Dimpho Honey Moloi (performing arts) 7. Joshua Fick (visual arts) 8. Dzunisani Mkhonto (visual arts) 8. Khelan Jason Botha (performing arts) 9. Jiyane Angel Samkelo (performing arts) 9. Lethabo Zenande Lumkwana (performing arts) 10. Juniour Mafoko (performing arts) 10. Makabongwe Mbonele Mdletshe (performing arts) 11. Katleho Pearl Mohafa (performing arts) 11. Mawande Okuhle Mthethwa (performing arts) 12. Kelebogile Charntell Tsharo (performing arts) 12. Mthetheleli Ndlovu (performing arts) 13. Kelebogile Moruti (performing arts) 13. Mthokozisi Nyangiwe (performing arts) 14. Kgalalelo Rakolle (performing arts) 14. Noluthando Shandu (performing arts) 15. Khanyisa Dweba (visual arts) 15. Nonjabulo Patience Zulu (performing arts) 16. Khothatso Avril Moshoeshoe (performing arts) 16. Phiwe Kobeni (performing arts) 17. Lebohang Nozika Isabel Kolotsane (performing arts) 17. Taitem Corrigan (performing arts) 18. Lerato Sithole (visual arts) 18. Velaphi Emmanuel Langa (performing arts) 19. Letodi Letsoalo (visual arts) 19. Wayde Solomons (performing arts) 20. Lulamani Khoza (performing arts) 20. Yolisa Palesa Mokgopha (visual arts) 21. Mbali Tshegofatso Khumalo (performing arts) 21. Zamajobe Mpanza (performing arts) 22. Naledi Tsomele (performing arts) 22. Zukisani Sizani (performing arts) 23. Njabulo Moela (performing arts) 24. Nqobile Alfetrina Sambo (performing arts) 25. Nyakallo Samuel Sibanyoni (visual arts) 26. Odirile Godfrey (visual arts) 27. Ofentse Mokgiele (visual arts) 28. Omphile Kelebogile Ditabo (visual arts) 29. Pule Brian Banda (visual arts) 30. Siphesihle Mongezi Somqayi (visual arts) 31. Siyabonga Dhladhla (performing arts) 32. Siyabonga Innocent Temba (performing arts) 33. Teboho (visual arts) 34. Tendani Ruth-Lynn Nthangeni (performing arts) 35. Thabo Sibanda (visual arts) 36. Tshiamo Kgomo (performing arts)

The programme commenced on 14 June 2025 and runs through to mid-August with biweekly online training sessions. Artists receive mentorship and professional development training, and top performers will be shortlisted for the finals week starting 5 October 2025, with this culminating in a gala event on 11 October 2025, where the two scholarship recipients will be announced.

Mentors for 2025 include Grant Towers (performing arts), and Dahlia Maubane (visual and digital arts).

This year's theme, #NyolohaLimitless, is a call to imagine a present or future where the power of visual and performing arts is amplified by next-generation innovation and elevation. The #NyolohaLimitless hashtag speaks to the programme's expansive outlook, where youth and creativity knows no bounds and digital technologies offer new, immersive pathways for artistic expression and audience engagement.