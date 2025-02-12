Set your creative career on fire with the 2025 ACT scholarship

The Arts & Culture Trust (ACT) is inviting ambitious young South African artists to apply for the prestigious ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme (NSP) for 2025.

Designed for passionate and dedicated individuals eager to pursue arts studies at a tertiary or accredited arts institution in South Africa, this opportunity offers a pathway to honing their talents and advancing their creative careers.

Opportunity

If you are between the ages of 17 and 25, are eager to pursue a career in the arts, and are ready to take your talents to the next level, this could be the life-changing opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

Are you a singer, dancer, actor, visual or digital artist? Do you qualify for tertiary study? Are you eager for an opportunity to receive discipline-focused training and mentorship? And do you want the opportunity to compete in Johannesburg for 1 of 2 scholarship prizes? Apply now at www.act.org.za/nyoloha. Applications close on 30 March 2025.

The ACT NSP is a partnership between the ACT and the Nedbank Arts Affinity, supported by Nedbank, and MTN Foundation South Africa. The programme was relaunched in 2022 after a 2-year break during the Covid-19 pandemic. This joint initiative creates an opportunity for young performing or visual/digital artists to receive professional arts training and potential scholarship funding towards higher education, which is limited to covering registration fees, tuition fees, and books or related study materials.

The undergraduate scholarship programme is aimed at youth aged 17 to 25, who are either currently in matric or already have matric with university undergraduate or college admission, and who are not already studying arts and are not professionals. The goal of this scholarship is to help these youth earn their first qualification in the performing, visual or digital arts at a South African tertiary institution or an ACT approved accredited institution. One successful applicant in each category, that is performing arts and visual or digital arts, will receive a scholarship to start their studies in the 2026 academic year.

Mentorship and collaboration

The dynamic training component of the programme, which roll out bi-weekly on Saturdays, is designed to empower the selected participants by combining practical exercises, mentorship and collaboration. Participants will develop their technical skills, creative expression, and professional readiness for the creative and cultural industries. The ACT NSP balances virtual training workshops, creative projects, and industry exposure to foster artistic growth for selected participants. The programme will enable key skills and knowledge transference in each participant’s choice of discipline; be it singing, acting, dance, or visual or digital art, and ensure that they become well-versed in the technical and artistic aspects of mixed reality and AI tools.

Visual Arts winner 2023 Azanda Nyangintsimbi says, “Being a recipient of the ACT scholarship was a pivotal moment in my career. It felt incredibly validating and empowering to have my potential recognised and supported by such an organisation. The scholarship provided me with invaluable resources and opportunities, allowing me to hone my craft and pursue my passion for the arts with greater confidence. It opened doors to new experiences, networks and collaborations that have significantly advanced my career.

"I am currently pursuing Fine Art at Michaelis School of Fine Art. Studying at Michaelis has enabled me to develop my skills and explore new creative avenues. The scholarship has been instrumental in my journey, allowing me to access top-tier education and immerse myself in an inspiring artistic community. The exposure to diverse perspectives and the rigorous training at Michaelis have significantly enriched my artistic practice and broadened my horizons. I am deeply grateful to ACT for its unwavering support and for playing such a crucial role in my artistic journey.”

Application process