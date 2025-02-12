Havas Media Network launches data and technology practice in Africa

Havas Africa has officially launched CSA (Consumer Science and Analytics), Havas Media Network’s consultancy dedicated to accelerating clients’ understanding of customer data and improving return on investment through analytics and machine learning. Following recent launches in India, The Middle East, Australia, and China, CSA is now active in over 20 regions across the globe with numerous additional markets launching in the coming months.

CSA goes beyond ‘data for data’s sake’ and is rooted in meaningfully growing businesses through a customer-focused and results-oriented approach to data analysis, implementation, and optimisation.

“Africa is at a critical stage of data and tech growth and clients are eager for guidance and insights on how to best spend on advertising to ensure a comprehensive return on investment,” said Provit Chemmani, CEO Havas Africa and Global MD, Center of Excellence India. “As the first data and tech consultancy in Africa focused on meaningful business growth, we look forward to working with leading brands in the region to develop a customer-focused and results oriented approach to their data analysis, technology implementation and optimisation.”

CSA aims to comprehensively serve clients’ data and tech offerings at different stages of maturity with an evolved product suite across three core offerings:

CSA Consult: Offering access to a global network of experts, equipping clients to discover and accelerate against their strategic goals.

Offering access to a global network of experts, equipping clients to discover and accelerate against their strategic goals. CSA Tech: A suite of digital tools and services which provide best-in-class technology capabilities to drive clients’ agenda for growth.

A suite of digital tools and services which provide best-in-class technology capabilities to drive clients’ agenda for growth. CSA Science: A suite of capabilities and proprietary tools which puts measurement at the center of clients’ marketing efforts.

The CSA brand has 40 years of history in France as a pioneer in understanding consumer behaviours and was integrated into Havas in 2015. This global network of 400+ experts provide data science and adtech services to clients including Kia & Carrefour in France, PNC Bank in the USA, and Homebase in the UK and now Africa.

“With a depth of data and tech expertise across our global network, and local expertise into the clients’ business challenges in Africa, CSA is uniquely positioned to drive growth in the region,” said Jamie Seltzer, Global EVP CSA and Mx Analytics.

As Havas Media Network continues to augment data and tech capabilities within the network, CSA will be bolstered by upskilling existing talent and ongoing acquisitions to ensure the brand is poised to meaningfully deliver for clients.



