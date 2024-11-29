Havas Africa welcomes Provit Chemmani, heralding a new era of pan-African innovation

Havas, a global advertising and media powerhouse, has appointed Provit Chemmani as the new CEO of Havas Africa. Chemmani, a visionary leader with a proven track record of driving exponential growth, is set to redefine the agency's presence across the continent. His leadership marks a significant turning point, bringing global expertise and a deep-rooted belief in Africa's potential to the forefront.

Provit Chemmani, newly appointed CEO at Havas Africa

Chemmani's vision for Havas Africa is clear: to be an integral partner in the continent's growth story. "Africa's story is being written now, and Havas is here to amplify its voice. We're not just creating ads; we're crafting narratives that resonate, inspire, and drive progress. This is a continent of boundless potential, and we're committed to fuelling its rise through the power of creativity, innovation and connection." he states, "We're weaving ourselves into the fabric of its success."

This commitment is backed by action. Chemmani has already demonstrated his exceptional leadership by transforming and spearheading the Havas' Centre of Excellence (COE) on the media side, growing it from a small team of 10 to a global powerhouse of over 400 employees in just over a year. With a proven track record in maintaining global standards and improving media performance benchmarks across digital, e-commerce and retail media, Chemmani's leadership has been instrumental in driving this extraordinary growth.

Chemmani’s leadership style is both democratic and transformative. He believes in making decisions collaboratively and ensuring they lead to meaningful and sustainable change. "We're building a culture of shared success," he explains. "A culture where everyone has a voice and is driven to make a difference."

Central to Havas' strategy is its Meaningful Brands study, which reveals that a staggering 74% of brands could disappear without consumers even noticing. This insight fuels Havas' commitment to innovation and meaningful consumer engagement.

Chemmani's journey to the helm of Havas Africa is a testament to the power of curiosity and a relentless pursuit of understanding consumer behaviour. His career trajectory, starting as a software engineer and evolving through e-commerce and performance to advertising, brings a unique and invaluable perspective to the industry.

This diverse background allows Chemmani to seamlessly blend data-driven insights with creative excellence, a hallmark of Havas' holistic approach. By leveraging both creative and media strategies, Havas Africa empowers brands to navigate the dynamic African market with precision and impact.

With Chemmani at the helm, Havas Africa is poised to disrupt the agency landscape, forging meaningful connections between brands and consumers across the continent. His leadership promises a new era of innovation and growth, driven by a deep understanding of consumer needs and a passion for pushing creative boundaries.



