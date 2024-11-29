Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Mid-Weight Art Director Cape Town
- Junior Copywriter Cape Town
- Senior Account Manager - Shopper Marketing Specialist Sandton
- Midweight Conceptual Copywriter London, Great Britain (UK)
- Mid Weight Art Director Cape Town
- Experienced 3D Generalist/VFX Artist Johannesburg
- Creative Content Video Editor Johannesburg
- Multimedia Motion Designer Johannesburg
- Marketing Manager Shelly Beach
- Head of Commercial strategy - Retail Media Cape Town
Havas Africa welcomes Provit Chemmani, heralding a new era of pan-African innovation
Chemmani's vision for Havas Africa is clear: to be an integral partner in the continent's growth story. "Africa's story is being written now, and Havas is here to amplify its voice. We're not just creating ads; we're crafting narratives that resonate, inspire, and drive progress. This is a continent of boundless potential, and we're committed to fuelling its rise through the power of creativity, innovation and connection." he states, "We're weaving ourselves into the fabric of its success."
This commitment is backed by action. Chemmani has already demonstrated his exceptional leadership by transforming and spearheading the Havas' Centre of Excellence (COE) on the media side, growing it from a small team of 10 to a global powerhouse of over 400 employees in just over a year. With a proven track record in maintaining global standards and improving media performance benchmarks across digital, e-commerce and retail media, Chemmani's leadership has been instrumental in driving this extraordinary growth.
Chemmani’s leadership style is both democratic and transformative. He believes in making decisions collaboratively and ensuring they lead to meaningful and sustainable change. "We're building a culture of shared success," he explains. "A culture where everyone has a voice and is driven to make a difference."
Central to Havas' strategy is its Meaningful Brands study, which reveals that a staggering 74% of brands could disappear without consumers even noticing. This insight fuels Havas' commitment to innovation and meaningful consumer engagement.
Chemmani's journey to the helm of Havas Africa is a testament to the power of curiosity and a relentless pursuit of understanding consumer behaviour. His career trajectory, starting as a software engineer and evolving through e-commerce and performance to advertising, brings a unique and invaluable perspective to the industry.
This diverse background allows Chemmani to seamlessly blend data-driven insights with creative excellence, a hallmark of Havas' holistic approach. By leveraging both creative and media strategies, Havas Africa empowers brands to navigate the dynamic African market with precision and impact.
With Chemmani at the helm, Havas Africa is poised to disrupt the agency landscape, forging meaningful connections between brands and consumers across the continent. His leadership promises a new era of innovation and growth, driven by a deep understanding of consumer needs and a passion for pushing creative boundaries.
- Havas Africa welcomes Provit Chemmani, heralding a new era of pan-African innovation29 Nov 10:08
- LG’s 2024 soundbars deliver complete at-home entertainment with rich audio15 Jan 12:26
- Havas Red expands to South Africa adding PR, social and content capability to the region11 Sep 12:06
- Havas Media ranks 5th as media agency in South Africa, Recma First Edition 2023 results show09 May 14:49
- Havas prosumer studies reveal interesting facts on lesser explored topics12 Jan 13:01