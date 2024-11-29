Marketing & Media Advertising
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

HelmIncubetaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaAsk AfrikaBrave GroupBET SoftwareOgilvy South AfricaTractor OutdoorIAB South AfricaJacaranda FMHoward AudioKantarMultiChoiceDentsuHappy FridayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Havas Africa welcomes Provit Chemmani, heralding a new era of pan-African innovation

    Issued by Havas Johannesburg
    29 Nov 2024
    29 Nov 2024
    Havas, a global advertising and media powerhouse, has appointed Provit Chemmani as the new CEO of Havas Africa. Chemmani, a visionary leader with a proven track record of driving exponential growth, is set to redefine the agency's presence across the continent. His leadership marks a significant turning point, bringing global expertise and a deep-rooted belief in Africa's potential to the forefront.
    Provit Chemmani, newly appointed CEO at Havas Africa
    Provit Chemmani, newly appointed CEO at Havas Africa

    Chemmani's vision for Havas Africa is clear: to be an integral partner in the continent's growth story. "Africa's story is being written now, and Havas is here to amplify its voice. We're not just creating ads; we're crafting narratives that resonate, inspire, and drive progress. This is a continent of boundless potential, and we're committed to fuelling its rise through the power of creativity, innovation and connection." he states, "We're weaving ourselves into the fabric of its success."

    This commitment is backed by action. Chemmani has already demonstrated his exceptional leadership by transforming and spearheading the Havas' Centre of Excellence (COE) on the media side, growing it from a small team of 10 to a global powerhouse of over 400 employees in just over a year. With a proven track record in maintaining global standards and improving media performance benchmarks across digital, e-commerce and retail media, Chemmani's leadership has been instrumental in driving this extraordinary growth.

    Chemmani’s leadership style is both democratic and transformative. He believes in making decisions collaboratively and ensuring they lead to meaningful and sustainable change. "We're building a culture of shared success," he explains. "A culture where everyone has a voice and is driven to make a difference."

    Central to Havas' strategy is its Meaningful Brands study, which reveals that a staggering 74% of brands could disappear without consumers even noticing. This insight fuels Havas' commitment to innovation and meaningful consumer engagement.

    Chemmani's journey to the helm of Havas Africa is a testament to the power of curiosity and a relentless pursuit of understanding consumer behaviour. His career trajectory, starting as a software engineer and evolving through e-commerce and performance to advertising, brings a unique and invaluable perspective to the industry.

    This diverse background allows Chemmani to seamlessly blend data-driven insights with creative excellence, a hallmark of Havas' holistic approach. By leveraging both creative and media strategies, Havas Africa empowers brands to navigate the dynamic African market with precision and impact.

    With Chemmani at the helm, Havas Africa is poised to disrupt the agency landscape, forging meaningful connections between brands and consumers across the continent. His leadership promises a new era of innovation and growth, driven by a deep understanding of consumer needs and a passion for pushing creative boundaries.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Havas Johannesburg
    Havas Worldwide Johannesburg thrives on creative business ideas, proudly flipping the conventional advertising agency on its head. Our specialisation is world first, creative communication, that's designed to build meaningful connections between brand and consumers.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz