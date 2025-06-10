Tshiamo Maremela steps up as Orchard on 25’s new CEO

Orchard on 25 has appointed Tshiamo Maremela as its new chief executive officer (CEO), following the passing of the agency’s founder, Jay Badza, in March 2025.

Tshiamo Maremela is the new CEO. Source: Supplied.

The agency said in a statement that despite the recent loss, it remains steadfast in its commitment to continuing Badza's legacy of creativity, innovation, and excellence.

Maremela assumes the role with deep experience within the organisation and a strong history of driving growth and strategic initiatives. Having worked closely with Badza since 2023 developing plans that will share the future of Orchard on 25, he is uniquely positioned to lead the agency into its next phase of growth.

He has worked with globally recognised brands such as Diageo, Nestlé, Glencore, and Tiger Brands.

“I’m humbled and honoured to step into the role of CEO at Orchard on 25 during this pivotal time. While we mourn the loss of Jay, I remain committed to carrying his vision forward. Change is never easy, but it brings new opportunities to grow and innovate. With the same talented team our clients know and trust, we’re more energised than ever to deliver the creative excellence Orchard on 25 is known for—and to shape a future built on growth, resilience, and bold idea,” said Maremela.

He adds that after going through a period of reflection and internal realignment, Orchard on 25 is refocusing its purpose with a plan to double its business over the next 18 months.

"We’re not starting from scratch. We’re building from a strong foundation — rooted in bold thinking and brave ideas that get people talking," says Maremela.

“The next chapter of Orchard is about intentional growth. It’s about staying ahead of what’s culturally relevant, commercially impactful, and creatively powerful.”