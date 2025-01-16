Havas PR welcomes in the New Year with Novartis as a new client

Havas Red South Africa, the PR arm of Havas, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Novartis as a new client.

Head of Havas Red, Nabiella De Beer, expressed the significance of this win: “Securing Novartis as a client is a momentous milestone for Havas Red, marking a period of growth and opportunity. This victory is particularly meaningful to me, given my background in healthcare. The healthcare industry is one of the most critical sectors in South Africa, and this win allows the Havas team to engage in impactful communications that directly improve people's lives.”

Novartis and Havas align as organisations, both committed to making a difference in people's lives and impacting communities. Health is a key business pillar for Havas globally, with experts in creative, PR, media, medical writing, and content. Havas is committed to driving change, especially in Africa, where millions of people are underserved.

Additionally, the Havas Red department welcomes Lerato Motloung as account lead. Lerato described joining the team as follows: “As a person who has always been passionate about the healthcare industry and working on campaigns that have a meaningful impact, I am incredibly excited about working with Novartis. It also helps that I am working with a team that is as passionate as I am, and the Havas Red team's dedication and enthusiasm for making a positive impact in healthcare is unmatched. Together, we are committed to bringing innovative solutions to the forefront and improving the lives of countless individuals.”

Havas Red is rooted in meaning and ensuring that it drives conversation, as well as getting audiences to not only receive information but interrogate what is being put forward. The world of PR has shifted drastically in the last few years, pushing agencies to clear out the cobwebs and innovate. This is a key driver for the Havas Red team – to ensure that innovation and new thinking are applied to the world of PR and communication.

Additionally, authenticity is key when communicating. A brand’s power has dwindled. We are in the era of changemakers, giving back the power to the consumer. Havas Red, therefore, aims to work with brands that are authentic and make a difference to the world we live in, with Novartis truly portraying this.

In essence, Havas Red is a young, motivated PR team dedicated to transforming brand narratives and pushing the boundaries to deliver innovation and effectiveness.



