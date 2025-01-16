Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
    MyBroadband 2025 Cloud and Security Conference - coming soon to South Africa

    Issued by Broad Media
    16 Jan 2025
    “We’re bringing together the brightest minds and most transformative ideas to make the 2025 Cloud and Security Conference an unforgettable experience."
    South Africa’s most anticipated cloud conference returns on 14 May 2025 – so block out your diaries now to ensure you don’t miss out.

    MyBroadband’s popular Cloud and Security Conference will be hosted at The Venue in Melrose Arch in 2025 – with an exciting guest speaker line-up to be announced.

    The conference is popular among South African IT leaders because it covers the most topical subjects in the industry, including cloud, backup, data centre, hosting, and security.

    Top representatives and the best minds from these industries also present their products, solutions, and services.

    • Attendees will receive valuable insights into their industries and excellent networking opportunities.
    • Businesses can take sponsorship and marketing opportunities to ensure their brands feature prominently at the event – to South Africa’s biggest industry names.

    “We’re bringing together the brightest minds and most transformative ideas to make the 2025 Cloud and Security Conference an unforgettable experience,” said Broad Media’s head of events Simoné Botha.

    “Attendees can expect groundbreaking insights and unparalleled networking opportunities at this year’s Cloud Conference,” said Botha.

    Whether you’re seeking cloud security-enhancing strategies, interested in robust data backup and recovery solutions, or trying to keep up with the rapidly evolving world of AI, the 2025 Cloud and Security Conference will deliver invaluable expertise and opportunities. For more information, visit: 2025 Cloud and Security Conference.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
