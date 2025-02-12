The ultimate Cloud and Security Conference returns on 14 May 2025

Don’t miss out on the definitive cloud and security event of the year – where innovation, strategy, and networking collide.

South Africa’s most anticipated Cloud and Security Conference is back.

Industry pioneers, leading ICT executives, and business decision-makers will gather on 14 May 2025 at The Venue, Melrose Arch, for an event packed with cutting-edge insights and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Hosted by MyBroadband, the Cloud and Security Conference is the premier platform for industry leaders to showcase the latest in cloud computing, cybersecurity, backup solutions, data centres, and hosting technologies.

“Cloud and cybersecurity are at the heart of modern business success. This year, we’re bringing together the brightest minds in these fields to drive real change in the South African ICT industry,” said Broad Media’s Head of Events, Simoné Botha.

“This conference has always been the go-to event for industry leaders. In 2025, we’re raising the bar with powerful discussions and unmatched networking opportunities.”

Tickets will be available soon, and early birds will get a big discount.

View the highlights from the 2024 conference below: