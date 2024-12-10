Lighting up learning: Impact investments fuels education in South Africa’s rural schools

31% of rural South Africa faces limited access to electricity, and this lack of power holds back a fundamental resource: education. The ability to learn is directly tied to the availability of electricity. Without it, students sit in the dark, missing the necessary tools to learn, grow, and thrive. Through the power of impact investment, we can change that.

At Signa Group, to significantly impact Africa means creating opportunities that extend far beyond immediate returns. We believe in investing in solutions that prepare Africa for a working future - one school, one classroom at a time. The Solar Panel Impact project is one such solution. In partnership with King Makhosoke II, we installed solar energy in five rural schools to provide light, and open doors for young learners. With reliable access to electricity, these schools enable students to focus on their studies without disruption.

With solar power, we unlock more than just light – we ignite the potential for employment. In these schools, students can study and grow in an environment free from power outages. Thanks to our international impact funders, the benefits of this project transcend the classroom to reach families and communities. As these students gain knowledge, and inspire those around them, they show the value of education and offer hope for a better future.

The story of empowerment doesn’t stop with the flick of a switch. It aims to lay the foundation for future growth. We help to build long-term change in education and create a cycle of empowerment that leads to job creation and stronger communities. As part of Signa Group’s broader commitment to drive socio-economic development, the focus is to bridge education gaps and support sustainable economic growth. With this vision at heart, our objective is to empower the creation of a self-reliant future for Africa’s youth.

With an excellent track record and the capabilities to lead and manage social impact projects, Signa Group turns vision into action to drive meaningful change that resonates with impact investors.

Signa Group invites visionary investors to join them and influence real change. With your support, we can expand its impact and ensure every student in South Africa has the resources and foundation to succeed.

For more information about Signa Groups’ impact projects, visit: www.signa.co.za.



