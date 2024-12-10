Education Section
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

RichfieldJNPRSAMROVaal University of TechnologyBullion PR & CommunicationMultiChoiceMilpark EducationCatchwordsNorth-West University (NWU)FundiConnectRegent Business SchoolUCT Graduate School of BusinessEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Lighting up learning: Impact investments fuels education in South Africa’s rural schools

    Issued by Signa Group
    10 Dec 2024
    10 Dec 2024
    31% of rural South Africa faces limited access to electricity, and this lack of power holds back a fundamental resource: education. The ability to learn is directly tied to the availability of electricity. Without it, students sit in the dark, missing the necessary tools to learn, grow, and thrive. Through the power of impact investment, we can change that.
    Lighting up learning: Impact investments fuels education in South Africa&#x2019;s rural schools

    At Signa Group, to significantly impact Africa means creating opportunities that extend far beyond immediate returns. We believe in investing in solutions that prepare Africa for a working future - one school, one classroom at a time. The Solar Panel Impact project is one such solution. In partnership with King Makhosoke II, we installed solar energy in five rural schools to provide light, and open doors for young learners. With reliable access to electricity, these schools enable students to focus on their studies without disruption.

    With solar power, we unlock more than just light – we ignite the potential for employment. In these schools, students can study and grow in an environment free from power outages. Thanks to our international impact funders, the benefits of this project transcend the classroom to reach families and communities. As these students gain knowledge, and inspire those around them, they show the value of education and offer hope for a better future.

    The story of empowerment doesn’t stop with the flick of a switch. It aims to lay the foundation for future growth. We help to build long-term change in education and create a cycle of empowerment that leads to job creation and stronger communities. As part of Signa Group’s broader commitment to drive socio-economic development, the focus is to bridge education gaps and support sustainable economic growth. With this vision at heart, our objective is to empower the creation of a self-reliant future for Africa’s youth.

    With an excellent track record and the capabilities to lead and manage social impact projects, Signa Group turns vision into action to drive meaningful change that resonates with impact investors.

    Signa Group invites visionary investors to join them and influence real change. With your support, we can expand its impact and ensure every student in South Africa has the resources and foundation to succeed.

    For more information about Signa Groups’ impact projects, visit: www.signa.co.za.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz