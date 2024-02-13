Education Section
    Samro and Soul Candi Institute Music Business Skills Programme empowers 70 members

    Issued by SAMRO
    10 Dec 2024
    10 Dec 2024
    The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) in collaboration the Soul Candi Institute of Music (SCIM), is pleased to announce that it has awarded 70 bursaries for the 2024 Music Business Skills Programme.
    Samro and Soul Candi Institute Music Business Skills Programme empowers 70 members

    This year, the organisation received 159 applications, with 20% of applicants being female and 80% male. Samro remains committed to encouraging more female composers and authors to take advantage of opportunities that advance their careers in the music industry.

    The programme, now in its fifth year, has become a key professional development initiative for our full and associate members. The 2024 intake of 70 participants is the largest to date, reflecting the programme's increasing reach and influence.

    Two cohorts of 35 participants each will be facilitated for 2024/2025:

    • First cohort: Begins December 2024
    • Second cohort: Begins March 2025

    Over an eight-week online course, participants will delve into vital music industry topics, including copyright law, contract negotiation, brand management, and financial planning.

    For the full list of bursary recipients and additional information, please visit https://www.samro.org.za/csi/music-business-course.

    For further information, please contact az.gro.ormas@isc.

    SAMRO
    The primary role of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation is to administer Performing Rights on behalf of our members.
