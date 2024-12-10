Richfield earns Saica endorsement for its BCom AGA degree

Richfield has achieved Saica endorsement for its BCom AGA degree, paving the way for students to pursue careers as qualified associate general accountants.

Richfield is proud to announce that its Bachelor of Commerce programme has been officially endorsed by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).

The Saica endorsement is a major milestone that gives graduates the opportunity to become associate general accountants (AGAs) or begin the pathway to becoming chartered accountants (CAs). Unlike a standard BCom qualification, the Saica-endorsed BCom AGA equips graduates with specialised expertise in key areas such as auditing, taxation, financial management, and management accounting.

Richfield spent 18 months aligning its BCom AGA curriculum with Saica’s standards. This included refining the programme’s structure to include specialised modules, ensuring facilities and libraries met professional requirements, and verifying that lecturers held advanced qualifications like master’s degrees, doctorates, or chartered accountant (CA) credentials. The process also involved a site visit and detailed evaluations of the institution’s teaching quality, resources, and staff expertise.

By endorsing a programme, SAICA certifies that a provider has put in place the appropriate resources that, if utilised effectively, should enable it to deliver the programme at the required standards and levels of quality; and the programme meets Saica’s requirements in terms of the standards of learning and teaching.

Dr Raj Tulsee, dean, Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, says: “This endorsement reflects Richfield’s commitment to providing our students with industry-relevant education so that they can learn, lead, and succeed in their chosen career pathway. The Saica endorsement process challenged us to meet the highest standards, and we are proud to say that we did.”

A gateway to your accounting career

As industries grow and regulations evolve, businesses are actively seeking skilled accountants to fill essential roles. Upon completing their BCom AGA, graduates can enter the workforce immediately and take advantage of the growing demand for mid-level professional accountants.

Dr Muni Kooblal, group chief academic registrar, states: “This Saica endorsement underscores Richfield’s dedication to delivering qualifications that empower our students with credibility and expertise. It opens doors for our graduates to access a world of professional opportunities, and makes this programme a cornerstone of our academic excellence.”

For students who opt for the Saica-endorsed pathway, the BCom AGA also provides a direct route to the postgraduate diploma in accounting (PGDA), which is a necessary step for those pursuing chartered accountant (CA) qualifications.

Applications now open for 2025

Students interested in enrolling in the BCom programme can apply now for the 2025 academic year. View the programme breakdown here.



