Samro and Music Business Lab celebrate the graduation of 50 emerging music publishers

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), in collaboration with the Music Business Lab (MBL), proudly hosted the graduation ceremony for 50 participants of the 2025 Music Business Lab’s Music Business Publisher Training Programme on 23 May 2025 at Samro Place in Johannesburg.

Music Business Lab group picture

This milestone event marked the culmination of the Music Business Lab’s six-week intensive Music Business Publisher Training Programme, certified by the University of Pretoria, which is designed to empower the next generation of South African music entrepreneurs.

The programme equips emerging publishers and self-published musicians with in depth knowledge of music publishing, revenue generation, product innovation, and entrepreneurship. Participants, selected through a rigorous process, included individuals with one to three years of industry experience, independent publishers managing other musicians, and self-published musicians actively distributing their work on digital platforms.

Under the expert guidance of industry veterans, Ninel Musson (Vth Season) and Beth Arendse (SA Creative Industries Incubator), the programme offered participants valuable insights into the complexities of the music industry. The programme provided exposure to key industry opportunities and access to markets, all of which can fuel personal and professional growth.

Lesego Maforah, manager: CSI and Special Projects at Samro, explains that this year's programme saw a significant increase in applications, with a 34% rise compared to 2024, reflecting the growing demand for structured support and industry-relevant training. “A dedicated panel of independent adjudicators assessed each submission, ensuring a fair and rigorous selection process. After careful assessment, 50 promising music entrepreneurs and publishers were selected,” says Maforah.

Relo Skwatha Camp Pilani Bubu and Kunda Mtonga

The graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of the participants, acknowledging their dedication to advancing their careers within the music industry. As these emerging music entrepreneurs embark on their professional journeys, Samro remains committed to supporting their growth and success. The Music Business Publisher Training Programme is an essential part of Samro’s broader mission to enhance the capabilities of Africa’s music industry and ensure that talented individuals are equipped with the tools to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

Valedictorians Pilani Bubu and Kunda Mtonga delivered heartfelt speeches, reflecting on the transformative experience of the programme. They highlighted the invaluable knowledge gained, the innovative ideas exchanged, and the lasting friendships and connections formed during the course, all of which will impact their future careers. Their sentiments underscored the programme's impact in creating a collaborative and forward-thinking community of music professionals.

Addressing the graduates, Nobambo Goduka, general manager: member services at Samro, delivered a powerful speech that underscored the broader significance of their achievement while serving as both a recognition of the graduates’ efforts and a call to action, encouraging them to use their newfound skills to shape the future of the music industry.

Panel discusion: Melanie Ramjee, Ninel Musson, Beth Arendse, and Mthetheli Stefans

“The graduation of this cohort represents a pivotal step in strengthening South Africa’s music publishing ecosystem. These individuals are now equipped with the knowledge and tools to preserve artistic legacies, uphold the value of intellectual property, and contribute meaningfully to the music economy. Music publishing is not merely administrative; it is the architecture that ensures that creative works endure and are rightfully recognised,” affirmed Goduka.

As the ceremony concluded, there was a palpable sense of optimism and momentum. Samro and Music Business Lab reaffirmed their commitment to developing robust support systems for creatives, particularly those navigating the often complex terrain of music publishing. By investing in education, mentorship, and industry access, the organisations continue to lay the groundwork for a sustainable and inclusive music economy – one where emerging voices are not only heard but empowered to lead.



