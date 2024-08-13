The story behind significance

Have you ever wondered what compels a company to transcend the norms of usual business operations? For Signa Group, the answer lies in one word: Significance. Over the past 20 years, this belief has shaped our mission to prepare Africa for a working future. Beneath the surface of business endeavours, there is a steadfast commitment to uplift others. It’s about making a real, tangible, and significant impact on socio-economic challenges.

This is where it all begins… From the moment we embarked, we had a vision. We knew we wanted to go beyond just succeeding in business. It had to be more meaningful and intentional. We wanted to uplift and empower individuals, businesses, and communities. We wanted to make a difference, one step at a time.

Take a breath and visualise this for just one second. Imagine a young person full of potential but with limited opportunities. This is where the journey of Significance takes a significant turn. Through various initiatives, we have created pathways to professional success for countless youths, guiding them from learning to expanding and helping them become employed or self-employed.

It unfolds with young people from underprivileged backgrounds acquiring the stepping stone to gain valuable skills and recognised qualifications through one of our accredited learnerships or apprenticeship programmes. This basic foundational training is the groundwork for opening doors to career opportunities that were previously out of reach, providing the essential tools needed to transform their future and contribute to the economy.

Now, with a solid educational base, our young graduates are ready to enter the workforce but feel a mixture of eagerness and uncertainty. Entering our YES (Youth Employment Service) programme provides the vital workplace experience to bridge the gap between education and employment. Through this programme, our youth gain confidence, and practical skills, securing their first job and building a sustainable career.

As they ascend in their careers, the opportunity arises for them to further their education through a tertiary education bursary provided by Signa. This financial aid allows them to pursue higher qualification and achieve academic goals that once seemed out of reach. The bursary not only broadens their knowledge. It also opens new doors to advanced career opportunities, ensuring a brighter and more promising future.

Continuing with their professional journey, our youth engages in upskilling training programmes. These programmes ensure continuous learning and growth, bringing new skills and innovations to their workplace. As they advance in their career, they become a source of inspiration and leadership within their community and family. With the provision of the right support, remarkable transformations are possible.

Our impact doesn’t stop with individuals. Helping people succeed is just one part of the equation. The other part is assisting businesses to thrive and building resilient communities. Creating a ripple effect.

When businesses grow, they create more opportunities for individuals, creating a cycle of empowerment and growth for communities. Many people in our communities face significant challenges and hardships, they fall short of actively participating in the economy and securing a promising future. Our community development projects focus on sustainable improvements at the grassroots level, addressing socio-economic challenges head-on.

Our focus, influence, and implementation of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) promote equitable business ownership, skills development, and job creation - targeting Africa's social needs and economic security.

Over the past two decades, we’ve celebrated many milestones. Here are just a few:

12,705+ Learners accredited with a SETA learnership, addressing the employee skills gap.



650+ Artisan apprenticeships completed, ensuring industry excellence and hands-on experience.



134,940+ Employees trained in upskilling, boosting work performance and productivity.



79+ female students sponsored through Signa’s NPO for tertiary education, promoting gender equality in education.



2,000+ Youth positively impacted by YES4Youth programmes, creating new job opportunities, and significantly reducing unemployment.



R160M+ Corporate investments directed in youth employment programmes, creating future leaders.



83,000+ B-BBEE procurement records managed yearly, driving compliance and sustainable growth.



R142M+ Corporate investment in B-BBEE ownership solutions, catalysing business growth and entrepreneurship opportunities.



R1.17B+ Client funds managed by Signa, driving impactful equity investments and community initiatives.



5,000+ People in rural areas have access to affordable internet services, empowering them with connectivity for educational and career success.

Each number above tells a story of a transformed life, a revolutionised business, and an uplifted community. As we look back on our journey, we are proud of what we’ve achieved and excited about the future. We remain committed to our mission of significance, and we continue to prepare Africa for a working future, one initiative at a time.

This is the Signa Group story – a story of impact, empowerment, and significance. And it’s only just the beginning.

For more information about Signa, visit: www.signa.co.za



