Healthcare
    6 things everyone should know about MS

    World MS Day 2025 | Focus: Real life, real impact.
    Issued by JNPR
    2 Jun 2025
    2 Jun 2025
    6 things everyone should know about MS

    Multiple sclerosis (MS) affects over 2.8 million people worldwide – and around 74% of those diagnosed are women¹. Yet the real-life implications of MS often go unheard. From symptoms that are hard to explain, to unavoidable physical limitations that develop over time, MS can become an invisible storm in anyone’s daily world.

    In the spirit of World MS Day, understanding this complex condition is the first, and most important step – for those at risk, people with MS and their families. Let’s deepen the conversation. Here are six vital things everyone should know:

    1. The early symptoms of MS can be invisible – but they’re real

    Many people with MS first experience things like visual changes, numbness and sudden fatigue – symptoms that are often misunderstood or dismissed².
    Muscle weakness or tingling in the limbs, clumsiness and balance problems, dizziness and even bladder control issues may make the disease hard to pinpoint without a diagnosis. In many cases, symptoms are simply brushed off and attributed to factors like stress, fatigue or other everyday challenges.

    It’s vital to remember, however, that while these early signs may be subtle, they could signal real neurological changes. Early evaluation can help guide better treatment and care2. A quick visit to a general practitioner or clinic can make a life-changing difference.

    “I recently started losing my balance and falling.” – Patient story, MyMSTeam²

    2. MS affects women more often – and often during the busiest years of life

    Most diagnoses happen between 20 and 50 – years typically for career growth, relationships and building families2. For many, this makes the diagnosis feel like a barrier to all the possibilities. But with support, shared stories and evolving treatments, it doesn’t have to be.

    3. Living well with MS is about options – and listening to your bodyᶟ

    There’s no single roadmap for MS. Some people benefit from low-impact movement like yoga. Others prioritise rest, mental health or diet. The key is access to information and the ability to choose what worksᶟ.

    “I am still running my business, hanging with my family and having tons of fun with my tribe. Every May 25th on my ‘diagnosiversary’, I raise a glass and toast to my good health.” – Vickie Overcoming MS memberᶟ

    4. Treatment options are evolving, and they matter

    While MS has no cure, a growing number of disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) can help slow progression, reduce flare-ups and improve long-term quality of life⁴. Working closely with your medical team on a plan that fits your goals is essential. Shared decision-making leads to better outcomes⁴.

    5. MS and pregnancy: It’s possible – and personal

    Many women with MS go on to have healthy pregnancies and thriving children. What matters is support – from both medical professionals and the people around them. Every journey is unique, and outdated assumptions no longer serve today’s realities.

    6. No one should face MS alone

    MS can feel lonely, but you needn’t face it on your own. From digital platforms like MyMSTeam² to patient-driven campaigns and informative resources, more people are speaking out, connecting, and shaping the future of care.

    “What I wish I had heard when I was first diagnosed was that life is going to be different now, but not as different as you think it is. There’s going to be a new normal, but it’s going to be OK. It really is.” – Jenny, MyMS team member2

    Let’s change the story – together.

    Learn more, share your voice and explore options that empower you or someone you love on the Roche MS page⁵.

    References:

    1. https://www.nationalmssociety.org/
    2. https://www.mymsteam.com/
    3. gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22564896677&gbraid=0AAAAAC10A0qqCg250T_F1PkQTu
    O3NE8Hn&gclid=Cj0KCQjwotDBBhCQARIsAG5pinMA6HPoqOdqAifEhFopoIkswQSGXcta8-
    1IfEvD5plMeUBYLsqsVGkaAuJhEALw_wcB
    4. https://www.ajmc.com/view/ongoing-review-of-dmts-necessary-among-patients-with-multiplesclerosis
    5. https://www.roche.ch/en/solutions/focus-areas/multiple-sclerosis
    M-ZA-00002513/May2027

    JNPR
