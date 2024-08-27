Healthcare Public Health
    The truth about why Africa needs blood now

    By Merilynn Steenkamp, issued by JNPR
    20 Jun 2025
    Every year, World Blood Donor Month honours the life-saving generosity of those who give blood and inspires blood drives that collect our valuable “elixir of life” at offices, clinics, shopping centres, and more. Of course, this is a worthy initiative and cause, but we should be thinking about blood more than just one month a year.
    Merilynn Steenkamp
    While patients wait in maternity wards, trauma units or leukaemia clinics, the blood supply is limited. According to the World Health Organization, the median blood donation rate in high-income countries is 31.5 per 1,000 people. In low-income countries - many of which are across Africa - that number drops to just 5 per 1,000.

    The disparity may mean that a woman who needs a transfusion after giving birth, an accident victim in the emergency room or a child facing surgery or blood loss, we may not be ready to save them in time.

    Some countries are being proactive and demonstrating that blood can be delivered even to the most remote areas. In Rwanda, drone technology is delivering screened blood to rural areas, cutting delivery times from hours to minutes. South Africa’s SANBS also remains a global example in safety and efficiency. But these initiatives are exceptional and not necessarily the norm throughout our continent.

    Additionally, behind the blood banks, diagnostics play a vital role. Blood must be screened for diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C, Syphilis and other diseases before it can be used safely. So, screening tools, trained laboratory staff and modern infrastructure are the backbone of a safe donation system - and must be part of any national strategy.

    The truth is, it’s not just donors that should prioritise the collection and delivery of safe blood, it’s policymakers, private-sector businesses and communities - that is, everyone. Each of us plays a role in mobilising those within our reach - creating awareness and considering the question, “What if I needed a blood transfusion?”

    Human problems require human solutions. At the heart of Africa’s blood shortage is its people: donors, citizens, healthcare professionals, civil servants - you and me.

    Donating blood takes less than an hour. It costs you nothing. And it can save up to three lives. Your donation could give a mother more time with her child, help a young person survive a car accident or give a child with leukaemia a fresh start in life. That’s the real power each of us holds - and the impact we can make.

    World Blood Donor Month is a powerful call to action. In a world of rising need and diminishing funding from donors, community-driven solutions are more essential than ever.

    So, what can you do? Give blood. Encourage others. Support awareness drives. Ask your local clinic how you can get involved in blood donation programmes

    Because behind every donation is a story - and behind every story is someone who lived to tell it.

    About Merilynn Steenkamp

    Merilynn Steenkamp is the general manager of Southern Africa Multi-Country Network at Roche Diagnostics.
    JNPR
    Founded by Jenni Newman in 2003, JNPR has grown to be one of South Africa's leading Reputation Management, PR and Communications Firms.
    Let's do Biz