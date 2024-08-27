Roche champions equitable healthcare across Africa

We are proud to introduce Merilynn Steenkamp, General Manager, Southern Africa Multi-Country Network at Roche Diagnostics.

With over two decades of experience, Steenkamp has been at the forefront of advancing healthcare access across Africa. Her commitment to public health and passion for equitable healthcare solutions have shaped her leadership journey, making a profound impact on the continent’s healthcare landscape. Here we get to know her a little better:

What inspired you to pursue a career in healthcare, and how has your passion for public health shaped your leadership journey?

My inspiration stems from a deeply held belief that health is a fundamental right. Growing up in a community in Kwa-Zulu Natal, where access to quality healthcare was not always guaranteed, I have seen firsthand the impact that health disparities can have on individuals, including my family and friends.

As a young teenager, I often considered how I could get out of the system – only to realise that we ARE the system. This experience sparked my passion for public health, driving me to want to make a difference on a larger scale. Over the years, this passion has guided my leadership journey, motivating me to advocate for equitable access to healthcare across Africa.

I believe leadership in healthcare is not just about managing resources but about creating systems that uplift communities, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to live a healthy life.

Throughout your two decades in the industry, what have been some of the most significant challenges you've faced, and how did you overcome them?

One of the most significant challenges many South African women face is the persistent inequality in healthcare access across Africa. This challenge is complex, involving infrastructural deficits and the high cost of diagnostics and treatment.

Overcoming these challenges is an ongoing mission at Roche Diagnostics. Through mutual determination, innovative thinking and collaboration, we engage with stakeholders at every level to develop financing mechanisms and scalable solutions that address these disparities.

African women’s health should be a top priority. Women are still the primary caregivers and significant contributors to African countries’ economic growth. We need healthcare and diagnostic tools to be more accessible to African communities.

Building partnerships with governments, NGOs and other healthcare providers has been crucial in creating sustainable solutions that make a real impact.

In your current role at Roche Diagnostics, how do you and your team work to enhance access to essential diagnostic technology across Africa?

My team and I are dedicated to bridging the gap in diagnostic services across Africa by making innovative, reliable and cost-effective solutions more accessible. We focus on developing technologies that meet the unique challenges of the continent, such as the need for robust equipment that can operate in diverse environments.

Our approach also involves training and empowering local healthcare workers, ensuring they have the skills and knowledge to use these technologies effectively.

We also work closely with governments and health organisations to implement programmes that expand the reach of diagnostic services, particularly in under-served areas.

Collaboration and innovation are central to your approach. Can you share a recent example where these principles helped drive positive change in healthcare?

Roche was the first company to establish a formal diagnostic access programme – the Global Access Program – in 2014 with several key global partners.

Our ongoing partnerships have facilitated over 8 million HIV tests annually in low-to-middle-income countries to help patients manage their HIV infections.

Over the past seven years, more than 11 million babies have been tested for HIV and over 8,300 laboratory technicians have been trained. 33 African countries have installed Roche molecular diagnostics systems, enabling reliable testing – a critical step to realising global elimination goals.

We have seen our collective efforts with our partners bring about real change. The programme has also expanded to include solutions for other high-burden diseases such as Tuberculosis (TB), Hepatitis B and C (HBV and HCV), and Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

As a leader in a traditionally male-dominated industry, what advice would you give to women aspiring to leadership roles in healthcare?

My advice to women aspiring to leadership roles in healthcare is to remain steadfast in your vision and to embrace the unique perspectives you bring. The healthcare industry, like many others, benefits immensely from diversity in leadership.

Women often bring a holistic and empathetic approach to leadership, which is crucial in a field so deeply connected to human wellbeing. Don’t hesitate to assert your ideas and advocate for yourself. Building a strong network of mentors and peers who support and challenge you is also invaluable. Finally, remember that your journey is not just about breaking barriers for yourself but also about paving the way for future generations of women leaders.

Network and meet with women who uplift each other, are honest enough to let you know that you need to touch-up your lipstick, can support you, and can make you feel like ‘you've got this’ and that they're right there for you!

Be a role model to the young women in your teams. It’s about how you show up, freely engage on women-related topics to eradicate stigma, and engage on the actual impact of being a mom, wife and leader. We need to normalise the multiple roles we play in society.

How do you see the role of early diagnosis and preventative healthcare evolving in Africa, and what steps are needed to improve access for all?

Early diagnosis and preventative healthcare are critical to improving health outcomes in Africa, and I see their role becoming increasingly important in the coming years. As the continent continues to face the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, the need for early detection and prevention cannot be overstated.

To improve access for all, we need to focus on building strong primary healthcare systems that are equipped to deliver these services at the community level. This includes investing in training for healthcare workers, expanding the reach of diagnostic technologies and raising awareness about the importance of regular health screenings.

Additionally, innovative funding models and public-private partnerships will be essential in ensuring these services are sustainable and accessible to everyone, regardless of their economic status.

What does Women's Month mean to you, and how do you believe women in healthcare can continue to make a lasting impact on the continent?

Women’s Month is a powerful reminder of the progress we’ve made and the work that still lies ahead in achieving equality. For me, it’s a day to both address biases and to celebrate the resilience, strength, and contributions of women, particularly in healthcare, where we play a pivotal role at every level.

Women in healthcare have the power to drive transformative change by advocating for policies that promote equity, mentoring the next-generation of female leaders and using their voices to highlight the unique challenges women face in accessing healthcare.

By continuing to support each other and striving for excellence in our respective fields, we can make a lasting impact on the continent, ensuring the future of healthcare in Africa is inclusive and equitable for all.