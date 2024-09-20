MiningIndaba: Minerals Council says Trump funding freeze won’t affect mine HIV treatment

Dr Thuthula Balfour, head of health and safety at the Minerals Council South Africa, downplayed concerns over potential effects of former US President Donald Trump’s funding ban on South Africa's mining-related HIV programmes. Answering a Bizcommunity question on the matter at the 2025 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba, Balfour stated that “most of the US Pepfar [President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief] funding is directed to NGOs supporting government initiatives. I am not aware of any immediate impact on our communities.”

South Africa’s mining industry has faced significant challenges from HIV and tuberculosis (TB). In 1996, mines contributed around 20% to South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) and medical disruption had a notable ripple effect across the economy.

However, with 10-20% of mineworkers infected with HIV at the time, the industry grappled with mounting healthcare costs and productivity losses.

Urgent action became imperative as the epidemic threatened to undermine an industry that supports millions of dependents across southern Africa.

Turning the HIV and TB tide

The past decade has seen the South African mining industry implement initiatives to combat HIV and TB while its GDP contributions have dipped below 10%.

An introduction of the DMR 164 Form in 2014 marked a turning point, enabling mines to systematically report and monitor these diseases.

The Minerals Council’s Masoyise Health Programme was introduced in 2018 with a goal to “reduce the impact of TB, HIV, OLDs and NCDs as occupational health threats in the mining sector” has since expanded its focus from HIV and TB to broader wellness initiatives, including mental health and non-communicable diseases.

These efforts include workplace screenings aimed at early detection and prevention of TB, particularly in the gold sector, which remains disproportionately affected.

In addition, specific programmes targeting mineworkers' unique risks, such as the MATCH-T Project and the Aziko Mineworker Study, have tried to understand and mitigate social drivers of HIV transmission.

These projects, supported by organisations like Anglo American and the CDC, show the mining sector's commitment to curbing new infections and improving access to healthcare for vulnerable populations.

Protecting women in mining

Another significant step forward is the sector's focus on health needs specific to women in mining.

The Minerals Council conducted study in 2024 that highlighted gaps in addressing female mineworkers' healthcare requirements, prompting the development of a guideline for health needs assessments tailored to women.

We did a study last year on what is the status of health for women, and ultimately the key takeaway was we need to do a focus on the needs of women… going forward, we want to make sure that as women enter the industry, we are ready to ensure that their health needs are attended to.

Despite these strides, a 2022 study found that mining communities near operational mines remain at twice the risk of HIV infection due to factors like risky sexual behaviours and limited HIV knowledge.

These findings show a strong need for continued vigilance and innovation in managing health risks in the mining sector.

South Africa's mining industry is on a mission to reach Zero Harm, but downplaying the continued effects of HIV seems counterproductive.