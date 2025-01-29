Healthcare HIV/AIDS
    ‘I’m breaching my Hippocratic oath’ – Trump’s foreign aid freeze halts key HIV programmes

    29 Jan 2025
    29 Jan 2025
    In the past 24 hours, various Pepfar-funded health programmes have been issued with “stop work orders”, leaving many patients living with HIV/Aids at risk of being cut off from life-saving care.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    On Monday, Gauteng-based health worker *Mary woke up to an unprecedented notice from the HIV/Aids organisation where she works – she and her colleagues were not allowed to come in to perform their duties.

    She couldn’t even provide telephonic support to patients with appointments that day or the state-employed health workers who would be tackling her workload. This would be considered as work, she was told.

    Mary is one of many health workers affected by the “stop work orders” issued to various organisations and programmes receiving funding from the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar). Their work has been brought to a screeching halt as a result of US President Donald Trump’s executive order – signed on Monday, 20 January – suspending all foreign development assistance for 90 days, pending a review to determine whether they are “fully aligned” with US foreign policy.

    Read the full article on Daily Maverick here.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
