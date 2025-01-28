Medshield names new CMO

Medshield is proud to announce the appointment of Dr Shay Ganesh as its new chief medical officer.

Dr Shay Ganesh, Medshield's new CMO.

A qualified medical doctor with a PhD and over two decades of experience, Ganesh is passionate about making healthcare more accessible, innovative, and centred on members' needs.

With her strong clinical foundation and over 20 years of leading managed care (co-ordinated healthcare services) across South Africa, India and the African continent, Ganesh brings a unique blend of expertise by incorporating technology with innovative solutions to make healthcare available and tailored to the diverse needs of individuals and their families.

These efforts ultimately enhance the patient experience and align closely with Medshield's mission to create pathways for better health results.

Medshield's principal officer, Kevin Aron, expressed his enthusiasm for Ganesh's appointment. "Dr Ganesh brings a wealth of expertise to the Scheme, and her deep understanding of healthcare innovation will be instrumental in ensuring our members continue to receive exceptional support and access to world-class benefits.

"Her approach of integrating modern healthcare solutions with a personal touch is precisely what Medshield strives to deliver to its members."

Ganesh's experience evaluating healthcare technology and creating wellness initiatives has consistently improved healthcare systems and patient results.

Innovation meets demand

"It's an exciting time in the industry as we address rising disease burdens, ageing populations, and the promise of universal healthcare," says Ganesh. "This is the moment that presents a unique opportunity to innovate and create maximum value for Medshield members by exploring strategic partnerships and public-private collaborations."

Fuelled by her global experience and diverse clinical background, Ganesh is uniquely qualified to develop locally relevant, digital health solutions that improve access to affordable healthcare. "By integrating technology into traditional managed care, we empower members to take control of their health through state-of-the-art solutions," she says.

Kevin Aron concluded: "At Medshield, we pride ourselves in providing quality healthcare solutions that truly benefit our members. Dr Ganesh's expertise is a welcome addition to the Scheme's commitment to healthcare innovation and thus providing exceptional support to our members.

"With Dr Ganesh leading our clinical team, we're confident we can continue developing new ideas and improve access to healthcare."