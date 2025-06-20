How you can manage your psoriasis flare-ups

Image supplied.

“Psoriatic disease is complex, chronic, and often misunderstood,” said Vanessa Snow, head of medical affairs at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “Our intent is not only to develop effective treatment options, but also to drive awareness and empower patients to recognise symptoms early and seek the right care.”

The condition typically goes through cycles, flaring for a few weeks or months, and then subsiding. In some dietary practices, there is a belief that certain food can trigger psoriatic disease, although further research is still required in this direction.

The five better-known instances of this disease are:

Plaque psoriasis: This is the most common variant, which presents as raised, red patches of skin that are covered by silvery-white scales. The patches usually develop in a symmetrical pattern on the body, tending to appear on the scalp, trunk, and limbs, especially the elbows and knees.

Guttate psoriasis: This usually occurs in children or young adults, and takes on the appearance of small, red dots, typically on the torso or limbs. Outbreaks of this variant are often triggered by upper respiratory tract infections, such as strep throat.

Pustular psoriasis: Pus-filled bumps called pustules, surrounded by red skin, appear; usually on the hands and feet, although could possibly even cover the entire body.

Inverse psoriasis: This appears as smooth, red patches in folds of skin, such as beneath the breasts or in the groin or armpits. Rubbing and perspiration can aggravate the symptoms.

Erythrodermic psoriasis: This is the rarest of the five, and a severe form of the disease, characterised by red, scaly skin over most of the body. It can be triggered by a bad sunburn or taking certain medications, such as corticosteroids. Erythrodermic psoriasis can be very serious and is known to have developed from milder forms of psoriatic disease that have not been well monitored and controlled.

While there are no out-and-out cures, there are plenty of ways to manage and even minimise these symptoms. From medical treatments to lifestyle tweaks, there is the hope of taking control of psoriatic disease; at least where symptomatic relief is concerned. It all starts with understanding the condition – recognising what one has and seeking help from there. It’s also crucial to note that 30% of patients with this condition develop psoriatic arthritis, which makes the need for an early diagnosis so crucial.

I have psoriatic disease. What steps can I take?

Firstly, consult a medical practitioner, who might recommend moisturisers and vitamin D creams that relieve the symptoms. This could be done in combination with topical steroids, coal tar or topical retinoids. In more extreme cases, your doctor might even prescribe immunosuppressives.

Phototherapy, which involves exposing the skin to ultraviolet (UV) rays, could also prove useful.

If you have a high BMI, you should seriously consider modifying your dietary habits, in consultation with your doctor and/or dietitian, as research has shown obesity to be one of the causal factors of this disease.

Psoriatic disease is a long-term (chronic) disease with, thus far, no known cure. The good news, however, is that there are numerous treatments available to help you manage its symptoms. One should seek good medical counsel and tweak one’s lifestyle in order to settle upon the best coping strategies.