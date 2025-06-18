WorldAllergyWeek: Occupational health risks in the beauty industry

Professionals in the beauty industry work to make us look our best. However, cosmetic chemicals have the potential to pose serious risks to the skin and respiratory health of beauticians, and the consequences are often under-reported and untreated.

Image credit: Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

They routinely handle hair dyes, acetone, acrylic powders, perfumes, and essential oils – products used to wash, bleach, colour, style, and chemically treat hair, as well as to perform manicures, eyelash extensions, and make-up applications.

Triggering allergic reactions

These products often contain chemicals known to irritate the skin or trigger respiratory allergic reactions.

Statistics show that hairdressing chemicals are among the most common causes of occupational skin diseases.

According to Anna Fourie, a medical scientist at the National Institute for Occupational Health (NIOH), “dermatitis is the most common occupational skin disease, with a prevalence rate of 28-51% among hairdressers and beauticians; the most common form being an irritant contact dermatitis.”

“This is due to exposure to various irritants, including water, disinfectants, aerosolised particles (such as hair powders and sprays), and chemicals like acetone, commonly used during the application and removal of acrylic nails.

“In addition, cosmetologists may develop allergic reactions as well, although this is not as common,” Fourie explains.

Prolonged, close-ranged exposure

Many of these products contain chemicals known to irritate the skin or trigger respiratory reactions, making salon work one of the top contributors to occupational skin diseases globally.

While both clients and professionals are at risk, the latter are especially vulnerable due to prolonged, close-range exposure, adds Munyadziwa Muvhali, a medical scientist at NIOH.

“Allergies can affect both your professional and personal life. They can result in missed work or school days, pose financial burdens, and even impact emotional well-being by limiting certain activities or because of the visibility of skin reactions. Avoidance remains the main form of treatment.”

Testing for allergies

However, she notes, “medications and immunotherapies can also be explored in consultation with healthcare providers.”

Testing is crucial for both identifying allergies and minimising exposure.

Patch testing helps diagnose skin-related allergies, while skin prick or ImmunoCAP tests can uncover immediate allergic reactions, including those affecting breathing.

In cases of suspected occupational asthma, spirometry or peak flow testing may be used.