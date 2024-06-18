Eduvos Pretoria celebrates grand opening of state-of-the-art science labs

Eduvos is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its cutting-edge science laboratories at its Pretoria campus. This milestone event will take place on Thursday, 27 June 2024, from 10am to 1pm at 22 Umgazi Street, Ashlea Gardens, Pretoria.

Eduvos is proud to expand its applied science qualifications to the Pretoria campus, responding to the high demand for its biomedicine and biotechnology degrees. Previously available only at the Midrand campus, these programmes have garnered significant interest, prompting this strategic expansion.

“The launch of our new applied science labs at the Pretoria campus marks a pivotal expansion in Eduvos's commitment to innovative education,” said Dr. Mandi Joubert, Eduvos executive head of academics. “These labs are a cornerstone of our ‘Campus of the Future’ vision, providing students with access to advanced resources and real-world applications. We are dedicated to creating an environment where students can thrive and innovate, fully equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

The labs are fully equipped with all the necessary tools, safety measures and equipment.

Initially, only first-year BSc biomedicine and BSc biotechnology management degrees will be offered starting 22 July 2024. By 2025, the Pretoria labs will expand to accommodate 100 students, including new intakes and transfers from the Midrand campus.

This event offers a unique opportunity to see the advanced facilities firsthand, engage with lecturers, current students, and alumni, and envision a future in the sciences.

The grand opening will feature guest speakers, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a Q&A session with Antolize Deetlefs, an Eduvos alumna, sharing her Eduvos experience. Attendees will also have the chance to have a guided tour of the Eduvos campus-of-the-future.

To RSVP, please click here or contact moc.sovude@gnitekram.

About Eduvos

Eduvos is an award-winning private higher education institution in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates and short courses, in four future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to providing its students with a quality education that prepares them for successful careers in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

