Reimagining education with AI and spatial computing

Having just celebrated Youth Day, it is a pertinent moment to reflect on where the country’s younger population is at, and how we can best support them to reach their full potential. According to Stats SA, the country currently has approximately 20.4 million people in the 15-34 age category, which represents a whopping chunk of the population at 63.3%.

This young population pyramid means that, as the country's economic woes deepen, the disproportionate brunt thereof will be endured by the youth, a phenomenon we are already seeing in heartbreaking ways. For example, 45,5% of SA’s young individuals (aged 15-34 years) are unemployed, while, the national average in the first quarter of 2024 was 32,9%.

One of Nelson Mandela’s most enduring quotes is “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” When he said this, to many it seemed anecdotal. However, perhaps it is time to revisit the sentiment of the late statesman's vision.

Poised for positive disruption

Discussions around the need to pivot and reimagine education are becoming more frequent, but the “how” is not fully understood yet. The traditional education system, which is characterised by its cumbersome and sluggish approach to change, is fast being outpaced by the rate at which societal and technological development is happening around it.

According to recent studies, over 60% of today's learners will work in jobs that do not currently exist, highlighting the urgent need for a fundamental shift in how we approach education. Additionally, employers report a significant skills gap, with 77% stating that students lack critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity skills upon graduation. To remain relevant, today's learners must be equipped with skills for the future, emphasising critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.

The role of AI in transforming education

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionise the way we learn, and is a valuable method that we need to start implementing to ensure that our youth are future-ready and that no student is left behind.

Here are just a few key ways AI is can benefit education:

1. AI tutors and learning assistants: AI tutors can offer personalised tutoring sessions, available 24/7, helping students understand complex subjects at their own pace.

2. Automated grading and feedback: AI systems can grade assignments and exams quickly and accurately, providing immediate feedback to students, allowing them to learn from their mistakes and improve continuously, saving teachers tremendous time.

3. Adaptive learning platforms: These platforms use AI to adapt the curriculum based on individual student performance, ensuring a tailored learning experience that maximizes each student's potential.

4. Lower cost learning materials: While we know that access to computers and connectivity is currently a barrier, this initial investment in this will yield significant savings in learning materials, that can be refreshed quickly and frequently in future.

The metaverse: Engaging learners in 3D

The metaverse has the potential to become the new frontier for education by providing immersive, interactive 3D environments. This approach transforms passive learning into experiential learning, which is proven to be more engaging and memorable. Imagine students taking a virtual trip to the pyramids of Egypt, or to the coral reefs on the sea floor or even inside the mouth of a volcano, without leaving the door of the classroom. Or, consider a biology class where students can interact with a 3D model of the human heart, examining its functions and components in detail.

These immersive experiences make learning more interactive and impactful, fostering a deeper understanding of the material. Some innovative applications include:

1. Virtual field trips: Students can visit historical sites, museums, and even other planets, providing context and enhancing understanding through experiential learning.

2. 3D models and simulations: Complex concepts can be visualized and manipulated in 3D, aiding comprehension and retention.

3. Collaborative learning spaces: The metaverse can create virtual classrooms where students from around the world can collaborate, share ideas, and work on projects together.

Web3 and blockchain: Ensuring integrity and security

The integration of Web3 and blockchain technology in education has the potential to revolutionize credentialing and certification. By storing academic credentials on the blockchain, we can ensure that degrees and certifications are tamper-proof and verifiable. This eliminates the risk of false qualifications and enhances trust in educational achievements.

Africarare's vision for the future of learning

Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse, is at the forefront of this educational revolution with its A360 Metaverse Space Adventure. In collaboration with Peter Diamandis, this innovative program compresses four days of learning into five 90-minute tracks, each experienced as a space adventure in Ubuntuland. This immersive learning experience not only makes education exciting but also maximizes retention and understanding by leveraging the power of AI and spatial computing.

Moving forward

The positive impact that AI and spatial computing will have on our society is immense. The younger generation has so much to look forward to with these advancements, but it's not just for them. The older generation stands to benefit as well. These changes are happening now and are accelerating at an exponential rate, promising a future where education is more accessible, personalized, and engaging than ever before.

By embracing these technologies, we can ensure that our educational systems are equipped to prepare learners for the challenges and opportunities of the future and that Africa’s youth have the chance to make their mark on the global economy. We owe it to them to give them their very best chance to flourish and thrive to their fullest capacity.

