    Chery SA launches Youth Month scholarship and internship opportunity

    18 Jun 2024
    18 Jun 2024
    Chery South Africa is celebrating Youth Month with the launch of a R250,000 scholarship and a one-year internship with the company post-studies.
    Chery SA launches Youth Month scholarship and internship opportunity

    The Chinese automotive brand challenges you to create an advertising concept for the Tiggo 4 Pro that will captivate South Africa.

    "The winning concept will not only win the scholarship valued at R250,000 and a one-year internship at Chery South Africa but will also take the spotlight in Chery South Africa's advertising campaigns, reaching audiences far and wide," says Chery SA.

    How to apply

    Visit yourfuturelooksbright.co.za to sign up and receive the challenge brief and all the details you need to start your creative journey. Entries open on 16 June 2024 and officially close on 16 August 2024.

    Please email az.oc.thgirbskoolerutufruoy@ofni if you have any questions or queries.

    "As a global SUV brand, we are committed to innovation, excellence, and creating opportunities for the next generation.

    "In May, sales performance of the Chery Tiggo 4 was phenomenal, with 1,101 units retailed in South Africa making it the fourth most popular passenger vehicle in the country.

    "This result pushed the brand market share to an all-time first of 6.61% in a declining market. The Chery Scholarship Challenge is one of the many ways we want to invest in the future of South Africa," says Chery SA.

