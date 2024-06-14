Industries

    Search jobs

    RBR F1 Showrun heading to Johannesburg

    14 Jun 2024
    14 Jun 2024
    The RBR F1 Showrun is heading to SA.
    RBR F1 Showrun heading to Johannesburg

    In a few months from now, on October 6 2024. Red Bull Racing will unleash one of its Formula One show cars (an ex-F1 racecar) through the streets of Sandton, Johannesburg.

    The energy drinks company announced that Formula One legend David Coulthard will be behind the wheel. Coulthard is a 13-time race winner and has 62 Formula 1 podium finishes in his career.

    Over the years Red Bull Racing has performed for Formula One fans in city centres such as like Hanoi, Tokyo and Cape Town.

    Red Bull Showrun will happen on Katherine Avenue between Rivonia Road and West Street.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

