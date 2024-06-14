RBR F1 Showrun heading to Johannesburg

The RBR F1 Showrun is heading to SA.

In a few months from now, on October 6 2024. Red Bull Racing will unleash one of its Formula One show cars (an ex-F1 racecar) through the streets of Sandton, Johannesburg.

The energy drinks company announced that Formula One legend David Coulthard will be behind the wheel. Coulthard is a 13-time race winner and has 62 Formula 1 podium finishes in his career.

Over the years Red Bull Racing has performed for Formula One fans in city centres such as like Hanoi, Tokyo and Cape Town.

Red Bull Showrun will happen on Katherine Avenue between Rivonia Road and West Street.

