Land Rover unleashes new Defender 90, 110, and 130

Land Rover has introduced its updated Defender range in South Africa, featuring the Defender 90, 110, and 130. Each model offers a blend of versatility and advanced technology. Bizcommunity recently attended the launch event to experience these vehicles first-hand. Here’s an overview of the specifications and unique features of each model.

The 90, 110 and 130

The 90 can do the 0-100km/h sprint in eight seconds, while the 130 comes up just behind it at 6.6 seconds. The 110 powers through at a rate of 5.6 seconds.

When it comes to legroom, the 90 comes with five seats and has a wheelbase of 2,587mm.

The 110 has a little more space with a wheelbase of 3,022mm and the ability to seat seven.

And while the 130 has the exact same wheelbase as the 110, an extra 340mm of body has been added, making it more spacious. As a result, it is able to comfortably seat eight people.

Lastly, both the Defender 110 and 130 models feature 90l petrol tanks and are hybrid vehicles, offering 297kW and 294kW of power, respectively. In contrast, the Defender 90 is equipped with an 89l diesel tank.

Interior

All three models provide a combination of practicality and comfort.

Noteworthy features:

Wireless device charging (Apple and Android)

ClearSight interior rearview mirror, giving you a clearer picture of your surroundings

Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto

360° parking aid

Additionally, the Defender 130 comes with a three-zone climate control feature, along with rear heating and cooling assist, while the 90 and 110 come with two-zone climate control.

Exterior

When it comes to exterior characteristics, one specific feature stands out.

Terrain response, easily accessed through the centre console, with an automatic option available as well, enables drivers to choose from various driving modes that adjust multiple vehicle functions for enhanced traction and control.

Each mode optimises the throttle, brakes, differentials, and transmission to provide almost effortless handling.

Pricing