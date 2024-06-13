Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopAfricaScope/GeoScopeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Launches & Reviews News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    David Ansara explains that South Africa needs a NO-ALITION.

    David Ansara explains that South Africa needs a NO-ALITION.

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Land Rover unleashes new Defender 90, 110, and 130

    Aa-isha HassiemBy Aa-isha Hassiem
    13 Jun 2024
    13 Jun 2024
    Land Rover has introduced its updated Defender range in South Africa, featuring the Defender 90, 110, and 130. Each model offers a blend of versatility and advanced technology. Bizcommunity recently attended the launch event to experience these vehicles first-hand. Here’s an overview of the specifications and unique features of each model.
    Images supplied
    Images supplied

    The 90, 110 and 130

    The 90 can do the 0-100km/h sprint in eight seconds, while the 130 comes up just behind it at 6.6 seconds. The 110 powers through at a rate of 5.6 seconds. 

    When it comes to legroom, the 90 comes with five seats and has a wheelbase of 2,587mm. 

    The 110 has a little more space with a wheelbase of 3,022mm and the ability to seat seven. 

    And while the 130 has the exact same wheelbase as the 110, an extra 340mm of body has been added, making it more spacious. As a result, it is able to comfortably seat eight people.

    Land Rover unleashes new Defender 90, 110, and 130

    Lastly, both the Defender 110 and 130 models feature 90l petrol tanks and are hybrid vehicles, offering 297kW and 294kW of power, respectively. In contrast, the Defender 90 is equipped with an 89l diesel tank.

    Interior 

    All three models provide a combination of practicality and comfort.

    Noteworthy features:

    • Wireless device charging (Apple and Android)
    • ClearSight interior rearview mirror, giving you a clearer picture of your surroundings
    • Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
    • 360° parking aid
    Land Rover unleashes new Defender 90, 110, and 130

    Additionally, the Defender 130 comes with a three-zone climate control feature, along with rear heating and cooling assist, while the 90 and 110 come with two-zone climate control.

    Exterior

    When it comes to exterior characteristics, one specific feature stands out. 

    Terrain response, easily accessed through the centre console, with an automatic option available as well, enables drivers to choose from various driving modes that adjust multiple vehicle functions for enhanced traction and control. 

    Land Rover unleashes new Defender 90, 110, and 130

    Each mode optimises the throttle, brakes, differentials, and transmission to provide almost effortless handling. 

    Pricing

    • 90 - R 1,886,400
    • 110 - R 2,274,200
    • 130 - R 2,241,000
    Read more: SUV, Land Rover, off-road driving, car launch, Aa-isha Hassiem
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Aa-isha Hassiem

    Content Assistant at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Anke Nel. Image: Supplied.
    #BehindtheSelfie: Anke Nel, head of group media strategy at Rapt Creative
     30 May 2024
    Matsidiso Kolobe, founder and chief creative officer at Salt Hub. Source: Supplied.
    #BehindtheSelfie: Matsidiso Kolobe, chief creative officer at Salt Hub
     21 May 2024
    Image: Supplied (Left: Mo Salie, Andy Du Plessis, Arena Phillips and Cornel Jacobs)
    FoodForward SA seeks to empower communities through food garden initiative
     14 May 2024
    #BehindtheSelfie: Elwin Smith, senior manager of group sponsorships at Nedbank
    #BehindtheSelfie: Elwin Smith, senior manager of group sponsorships at Nedbank
     23 Apr 2024
    #IFPA: SA's logistics crisis takes precedence over energy issues, says SAFFE director
    #IFPA: SA's logistics crisis takes precedence over energy issues, says SAFFE director
     19 Mar 2024
    M-Net's White Lies: A thrilling exploration of wealth, privilege and murder
    M-Net's White Lies: A thrilling exploration of wealth, privilege and murder
     11 Mar 2024
    Image by Aa-isha Hassiem
    The MSC Poesia docks at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal for the first time
     28 Feb 2024
    Image by Clint Strydom
    World-renowned artist Dr Esther Mahlungu kicks off world tour at Iziko National Gallery
     21 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz