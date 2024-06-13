Industries

    Search jobs

    Cape Town left off 2025 Formula E calendar: Here's why

    Imran SalieBy Imran Salie
    13 Jun 2024
    13 Jun 2024
    Formula E recently announced the calendar for its 11th season, and Cape Town hasn't made the cut again.
    Cape Town left off 2025 Formula E calendar: Here's why

    The Mother City hosted South Africa's first-ever Formula E race in 2023, and it was a success. However, since then the city hasn't been chosen as a host, and it's due to financial constraints.

    Shortly after the 11th season calendar Formula E was announced, Iain Banner, chairman of E-Movement, the local promoters of the Cape Town E-Prix on the city's commission from the calendar, confirmed financial issues as the reason.

    With the cost to stage the 2025 Formula E Grand Prix having risen to €15m (R300m), the race has simply become unaffordable for Cape Town. With the significant economic impact that it delivers for South Africa, we are hopeful that the national Departments of Sport, Tourism and Environmental Affairs will see fit to co-fund the race so that it can become an ongoing occupant of the annual Formula E global calendar.

    In 2023, the Western Cape's minister for finance and economic opportunities, Mireille Wenger, said on Cape Town hosting the event for the first time: "The event generated R2.13bn directly and indirectly in the first year, including R481m in global destination exposure.

    "The benefits of this event, and many like it, go beyond a once-off economic boost. The Formula E will be hosted in Cape Town for the next 10 years and will also provide a perfect platform to boost sport tourism to the province," Wenger said.

    Formula E season 11 calendar

    More than one location on the calendar will have two races on one weekend, some of which include Saudi Arabia, Japan and Monaco. Diriyah and Miami will host their races in new locations.

    In total, the 11th season will have 17 races in 11 cities. There's slight hope for Cape Town as well as round 5 remains open for a venue. The season starts in December this year and will run until late July 2025.

    Cape Town left off 2025 Formula E calendar: Here's why
    NextOptions

    About Imran Salie

    Bizcommunity Editor: Automotive, Entrepreneurship, Education

