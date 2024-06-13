Industries

    Motorists warned: Road disruptions ahead of parliament session

    13 Jun 2024
    13 Jun 2024
    The first sitting of the seventh democratic administration is set to take place this Friday, 14 June. As a result, there will be some road closures that will affect motorists.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    "The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service advises motorists to plan their routes accordingly, and to avoid the Foreshore where possible, over the coming days," says the City of Cape Town (CoCT).

    Road closures started on Wednesday evening near the CTICC, where the first sitting will take place.

    Wednesday evening at 6pm two left lanes on Walter Sisulu Avenue at Lower Long Street, towards Heerengracht Street, were closed. Only the right lane will be open to traffic, however, on Friday, 14 June and Saturday, 15 June, this lane could be closed as needed.

    The other closures include Lower Long Street from FW De Klerk Boulevard towards Walter Sisulu Avenue. FW De Klerk Boulevard at Heerengracht Street, with local access only.

    The left lane along Heerengracht Street between the Walter Sisulu Avenue traffic circle and FW De Klerk Boulevard, and the right lane at the MyCiti depot along FW De Klerk Boulevard.

    "The left lane on the elevated freeway next to the Convention Centre will be closed from 9am on Friday.

    "The closures will be in place until the events at the CTICC have concluded," says CoCT.

