Formula E season 11 calendar announced – Still no Cape Town

Sadly, the series does not seem to include a stop in Cape Town as it did two years ago. The season starts in December this year and will run until late July 2025.
Several locations on the calendar will host two races on the same weekend, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Monaco among them.
Diriyah in Saudi Arabia and Miami will both host their season 11 races in new locations.
The latter will take place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, a regular on the Nascar and Indy calendars.
The calendar does have one unaccounted-for slot in March, which is around the same time the event was held in South Africa before.
