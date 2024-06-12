Industries

    Formula E season 11 calendar announced – Still no Cape Town

    12 Jun 2024
    12 Jun 2024
    Formula E season 11 calendar has just been announced. The provisional calendar is set to be the biggest yet, with 17 races taking place across 11 locations.
    Formula E season 11 calendar announced &#x2013; Still no Cape Town

    Sadly, the series does not seem to include a stop in Cape Town as it did two years ago. The season starts in December this year and will run until late July 2025.

    Several locations on the calendar will host two races on the same weekend, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Monaco among them.

    Diriyah in Saudi Arabia and Miami will both host their season 11 races in new locations.

    The latter will take place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, a regular on the Nascar and Indy calendars.

    The calendar does have one unaccounted-for slot in March, which is around the same time the event was held in South Africa before.

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

