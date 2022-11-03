The end of an era in F1 as Lewis Hamilton leaves Mercedes-AMG

This weekend marks the end of an era in F1 as Lewis Hamilton leaves his long-time home at Mercedes-AMG.

The Brit has served as the team’s lead driver for 12 years and this will be his last F1 race with the team. Many people questioned his move from McLaren to the German outfit, one that seemed like a gamble at the time.

He was convinced by team advisor, Niki Lauda, to make the move, and the partnership has proven to be the most successful driver and team combo in F1 history. Since joining the Silver Arrows, Hamilton has netted six drivers’ world championships, eight constructors’ titles, 84 wins, 78 pole positions and a whopping 153 podium finishes.

In 2021 he became the first driver to register triple digits for wins and pole positions. He now has a record of 105 victories, 104 pole positions, and 202 podiums.

It was announced at the start of this year that Hamilton signed to race with Scuderia Ferrari from the start of the 2026 season until the close of the 2028 campaign. The Brit replaces Carlos Sainz, who is heading to Williams, in the red team where he will partner with the talented Charles Leclerc.

Recent form will give Hamilton plenty to look forward to as he swaps his seat in the Silver Arrow for a Prancing Horse. Ferrari has shown good pace throughout the season, claiming five victories and many podium finishes along the way.

Ferrari has a really good chance of claiming the constructor’s title this weekend, a feat it last managed in 2008.

Continue reading on Double Apex...