    News Automotive Dealers

    Mercedes-AMG GT63 Motorsport Collector’s Edition unveiled

    27 Sep 2024
    27 Sep 2024
    Mercedes-AMG does a good job of leaning on its F1 activities.
    Mercedes-AMG GT63 Motorsport Collector&#x2019;s Edition unveiled

    The latest creation to take inspiration from the race team is the Mercedes-AMG GT63 Motorsport Collector’s Edition.

    The name may be a bit of a giveaway that this is a limited-edition version, just 200 units will be sold worldwide.

    Often called the Silver Arrows, the team’s F1 race machines have been painted black in recent years. As a result, the GT63 Motorsport Collector’s Edition is painted in a base coat of Obsidian Black metallic paint.

    A series of hand-applied Mercedes stars and bright green accents bring it closer in appearance to the F1 racers.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
