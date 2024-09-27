Subscribe & Follow
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Motorsport Collector’s Edition unveiled
The latest creation to take inspiration from the race team is the Mercedes-AMG GT63 Motorsport Collector’s Edition.
The name may be a bit of a giveaway that this is a limited-edition version, just 200 units will be sold worldwide.
Often called the Silver Arrows, the team’s F1 race machines have been painted black in recent years. As a result, the GT63 Motorsport Collector’s Edition is painted in a base coat of Obsidian Black metallic paint.
A series of hand-applied Mercedes stars and bright green accents bring it closer in appearance to the F1 racers.
Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
Source: Double Apex
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/