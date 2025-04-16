Education Higher Education
    Education Higher Education

    Unisa and UBU Metaverse pioneer immersive learning experiences

    UBU (formerly Africarare), Africa's leading platform for AI-powered immersive experiences, recently partnered with the University of South Africa (Unisa) to deliver two groundbreaking metaverse events, with over 800 people in attendance, showcasing the transformative power of virtual environments in education and digital skills development.
    Issued by Mann Made
    16 Apr 2025
    The first event, the inaugural Advancing African Digital Humanities (AADH) Summit, hosted by The Advancing African Digital Humanities Ideation Hub (AADHiH), held virtually as a digital twin of the physical summit hosted at the Royal Elephant Hotel and Conference Centre in Pretoria, introduced a new standard for hybrid educational experiences. The event featured live-streamed international keynote addresses, interactive workshops across three immersive breakout rooms, and an innovative gamification element through treasure hunts. Participants also interacted with UBU's AI-driven personalities, including Nova, a sophisticated AI agent providing real-time event information, and the AI DJ, enabling students to craft original AI-generated music.

    The summit's dynamic programme, themed "Reimagining Africa’s Knowledge Future in the Digital Humanities" attracted academics, industry leaders, policymakers, students and technologists, providing a forum for critical discussions on leveraging digital humanities to shape Africa’s scholarly landscape. Participants lauded the event's interactive nature and its seamless integration of AI and immersive technologies.

    The second event, the Academic Development Open Virtual Hub (ADOVH) Student Digital Resilience Programme, was a vibrant virtual festival in the UBU’s Heartbeat Arena venue designed to equip hundreds of Unisa students with essential digital skills for the future. Over two days, students participated in workshops ranging from basic web literacy to advanced AI applications and joined an exhilarating Microsoft AI Hackathon. The immersive environment included interactive zones such as a career fair, video expos, and a grand virtual stage where industry experts shared invaluable insights. Once again, UBU's AI agent Nova and the AI DJ enriched the experience, reinforcing students' digital fluency through interactive engagement.

    "These innovative immersive experiences are redefining the way education is delivered and received," said Denzil Chetty, project leader at the Advancing African Digital Humanities Ideation Hub. "The collaboration with UBU has propelled UNISA into the future, making high-quality digital skills and knowledge more accessible and engaging."

    Mic Mann, CEO of UBU, added: "Collaborating with Unisa to deliver these virtual events showcases the tremendous potential that exponential technologies have to empower African learners. We're thrilled by the enthusiastic response and look forward to advancing immersive education even further."

    Both events marked significant milestones in blending virtual and physical worlds, demonstrating the tangible benefits of immersive learning environments for higher education institutions.

    Unisa, Mic Mann, Mann Made
    Mann Made
    We are a brand experience agency, strategically oriented, technically inspired, logistically defined and creatively driven to produce world-class brand experiences that inform and inspire our Client audiences.
