Africa’s future takes centre stage at Singularity South Africa Summit 2025

Annual summit returns with focus on exponential technologies, prosperity and progress, in collaboration with Old Mutual.

Celiwe Ross

SingularityU South Africa has confirmed that its flagship summit will return to the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 October 2025. Marking the seventh time the summit will be hosted on local soil, the 2025 edition builds on the strong momentum of last year’s event, which saw sold out attendance both in person and in the metaverse.

This year’s summit is presented in collaboration with headline sponsor Old Mutual, event partner South African Tourism and metaverse partner UBU. With the theme Igniting Africa’s Future , the event will bring together global thought leaders, entrepreneurs and decision-makers to leverage the critical role of exponential technologies in shaping the continent’s trajectory.

Deepening the Impact

With artificial intelligence continuing to evolve at speed, including its application in physical form through robotics, this year’s stage content will explore the growing embodiment of AI. The programme will examine how these advances can be used to address the global challenges and future-proof societies.

The in-person summit will feature two stages, a curated expo of premium brands, immersive workshops and networking opportunities designed to spark meaningful connections. The speaker line-up will feature more than 30 international and local experts covering topics including AI and Robotics ranging from digital biology, to 3d printing, prosperity, water, education, blockchain, leadership, the future of healthcare and spatial computing.

The first eight confirmed speakers, with more to come, include:

Tiffany Vora: This biotechnologist stands at the frontier where biology becomes technology, decoding life's building blocks to unlock humanity's boldest future.

David Roberts: World renowned thought leader on disruption, innovation and leadership .

Peter Xing: Shaping humanity's next evolution, bridging transhumanism with the ethics of a post-AGI world. His work challenges us to think beyond intelligence, toward what it truly means to be human.

Kojo Annan: Championing the next wave of African prosperity, unlocking capital for bold entrepreneurs across the continent. His mission: to fuel Africa's future through visionary investment and venture leadership.

Cathy Hackl: Stands at the forefront of Spatial Computing and AI, shaping the future where our physical and digital worlds seamlessly converge. Her work is defining the interfaces that will power the next era of human experience.

Babusi Nyoni: On a mission to revolutionise sick care in Africa with Sila Health, bringing accessible health solutions to millions. He pushes the boundaries of AI, where technology meets creativity to solve real-world problems.

Vukosi Marikate: Leading Africa's AI revolution with Lelapa AI, building models that speak Africa's languages and solve Africa's problems. His work is unlocking a future where AI truly works for Africans, by Africans.

Hongqi Guo: The visionary behind some of China's most advanced futuristic cities, redefining how millions live, move, and connect. He's leading the conversation on new urbanisation and the infrastructure shaping tomorrow's world.

These leaders will explore the shifts already underway, and those still to come, from post-AGI planning to African data models and the next evolution in healthcare.

The summit’s presence in the metaverse will be even more immersive in 2025, offering two stages, speaker-led workshops, DJ sets, gamified experiences, AI-generated hosts and a fully-fledged digital expo, all within UBU, Africa’s metaverse platform.

Lebo Mashile

Backing prosperity through innovation

“Old Mutual is proud to support Singularity South Africa for the second year running,” said Celiwe Ross, director: Strategy, Sustainability, People & Public Affairs at Old Mutual. “It is a premier platform that brings together the boldest thinkers and brightest ideas shaping Africa’s future. As a business deeply rooted in the continent, our commitment goes beyond innovation for its own sake, and we are backing technology that makes a positive, tangible impact. It is about building solutions that improve lives, inspire opportunity and help future-proof our society for generations to come.”

“This year’s summit is about harnessing the momentum we’ve seen around exponential technologies and directing it toward real, measurable progress,” said Shayne Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. “From the physical to the virtual, this is where Africa’s future is being shaped.”

“SingularityU South Africa Summit 2025 will showcase the ideas, technologies and business models that are reshaping industries and reimagining prosperity,” “We are proud to create a platform that continues to unlock potential, scale impact and spark global conversations, with Africa at the forefront,” added Mic Mann, co-CEO.

Mic Mann Shayne Mann

Further announcements on pricing and the full speaker line-up will follow. For more information, regular updates or to book, visit www.singularitysouthafricasummit.org.

Ticket prices

Super Early Bird: R13,700 (in person), R3,600 (metaverse). Book before 1 June and get your super early bird discount 30% off the standard ticket price. Limited availability. Next pricing packages take effect on 2 June 2025. All prices include VAT.

